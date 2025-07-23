NVR Tops Q2 Estimates as Orders Fall

Key Points - GAAP earnings per share of $108.54 and revenue of $2.60 billion both topped analyst estimates.

- New home orders, backlog, and gross margin all declined year over year, reflecting softening demand and cost pressures.

- No forward guidance was provided by management for future quarters.

NVR (NYSE:NVR), a leading U.S. homebuilder operating under brands such as Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes, released its financial results for the second quarter on July 23, 2025. The company reported GAAP revenue of $2.60 billion and diluted earnings per share of $108.54, both surpassing Wall Street’s expectations by 3.9% and 2.2%, respectively, on a GAAP basis. Despite the headline beat, bottom-line results and operational trends painted a mixed picture. Net income, new home orders, and profit margins all declined versus the year-ago period (GAAP). The quarter indicated resilient top-line performance, but flagged risks in future orders and margins.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $108.54 $106.20 $120.69 (10.1%) Revenue (GAAP) $2.60 billion $2.50 billion $2.61 billion (0.3%) Homebuilding Revenue $2.55 billion $2.55 billion 0.0% Net Income $333.7 million $400.9 million (16.8%) Homebuilding Gross Margin 21.5% 23.6% (2.1 pp) New Orders (units) 5,379 6,067 (11.3%)

About NVR: Business Model and Focus Areas

NVR is one of America’s largest homebuilders, constructing single-family homes in 36 metropolitan markets across the Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East regions. The company uses a unique approach to land acquisition, preferring to control lots through fixed-price agreements. This strategy helps the company avoid the risks associated with land ownership and development.

Key focuses for the business include careful lot inventory management, maintaining a diverse operational footprint, and integrating mortgage banking with home sales. Its ability to serve a range of buyers through multiple brands and offer in-house mortgage options helps NVR respond to shifts in local and national housing markets. Managing land acquisition costs, retaining backlog, and balancing home affordability are ongoing success factors.

Quarterly Results: Details and Developments

GAAP earnings per share came in at $108.54, about 2.2% above expectations, while GAAP revenue exceeded projections by $97.6 million, ending at $2.60 billion. Despite this, the company’s profit (GAAP) fell year over year. Net income (GAAP) was $333.7 million, down 17% from the same period last year, as homebuilding gross margin narrowed to 21.5% from 23.6%. Management attributed the reduced profitability to higher lot costs, price pressure stemming from affordability issues, and $13.2 million in land deposit impairments. This suggests that while new home prices stayed mostly steady, the costs to build have risen.

Orders for new homes dropped 11% to 5,379 units. Backlog, which measures homes sold but not yet settled, declined 13% in both units and dollar value to 10,069 units and $4.75 billion as of June 30, 2025. The pace of home settlements also shrank, with 5,475 closings representing a 3% drop. The average price for new orders held flat near $458,100, and the cancellation rate spiked to 17%, up from 13% a year ago, showing more buyers backing out of contracts. These trends signal a tougher demand environment.

The Mid Atlantic saw the largest drop in orders, falling 16% to 1,930 units compared to a year ago, while the South East posted a smaller 4% decrease in new orders compared to a year ago. The North East continued to lead on price, with average new order prices of $655,300, but it too had double-digit declines in orders and backlog. The number of active communities slipped to 426 from 433 a year ago. The value of contract land deposits climbed to $837.8 million as of June 30, 2025, reflecting continued adherence to NVR’s conservative land strategy.

Mortgage banking operations, which provide financing for homebuyers, saw closed loan production edge up 2% to $1.56 billion, but Segment profit dropped 34% to $29.6 million compared to a year ago. The company cited fewer gains from selling loans in the secondary market as the main cause. The mortgage segment's capture rate, which tracks how many homebuyers use NVR for financing, was 87%. The mortgage business continues to support home purchase volume but faces its own margin pressure.

Outlook and What to Watch

The company did not offer specific financial guidance for future quarters or for fiscal 2025. In its forward-looking statements, management highlighted risks from ongoing cost inflation, interest rate changes, and buyer affordability, but stopped short of providing concrete sales or profit targets.

Looking ahead, investors may want to monitor home order trends, backlog levels, profit margins, and the company’s share repurchase activity. The recent increase in cancellation rates and shrinking backlog suggest near-term caution is warranted.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

