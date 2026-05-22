NVR (NVR) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for NVR (NVR). Shares have lost about 9.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is NVR due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

NVR's Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Homebuilding Revenues Down Y/Y

NVR reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with earnings and Homebuilding revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both earnings and Homebuilding revenues also declined on a year-over-year basis.



The first-quarter results reflect a period of resilient demand tempered by significant operational and cost-related headwinds. On the positive side, the company saw a healthy uptick in new orders and a favorable decrease in cancellation rates, suggesting sustained buyer interest.



However, these gains were largely offset by a lower opening backlog, which constrained settlement volumes and drove a significant decline in homebuilding revenues. Profitability in the segment was further impacted by continued pricing pressure and elevated lot costs, leading to margin compression. Performance was also weighed down by lower loan production and a reduced capture rate within the mortgage banking segment, alongside broader industry obstacles.

Inside NVR’s Q1 Headlines

Earnings were $67.76 per share, down 29% from $94.83 a year ago and missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $78.25 by 13.4%.



Homebuilding revenues of $1.83 billion also missed the consensus mark of $1.99 billion by 7.9%. Consolidated revenues (Homebuilding & Mortgage Banking fees combined) amounted to $1.88 billion, down 22% on a year-over-year basis. Results reflected a sharp decline in homebuilding settlements, partially offset by stronger order activity and a lower cancellation rate.



Segment Details of NVR

NVR Sees Homebuilding Setbacks From Fewer Closings

Homebuilding remained the central swing factor. Segment revenues decreased 22% year over year due to settlements declining 21.8% to 4,015 units from 5,133 units in the prior-year quarter. Management attributed the decline largely to a 15% lower backlog entering the quarter versus the comparable period last year. Our model predicted settlements to decline 12.6% year over year to 4,488 units. The average selling price (ASP) for settlements remained flat year over year at $457,000. Our estimate for the metric was $450,800.



Margin performance also tightened. Homebuilding gross profit margin fell to 19.6% from 21.9% a year ago, pressured by continued pricing pressure and higher lot costs. Our estimate for the metric was 18.9%. As a result, homebuilding income fell to $224.6 million from $369.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Mortgage Banking Slows With Lower Loan Volume

Mortgage banking results moderated as origination volume declined. Mortgage closed loan production totaled $1.05 billion, down 27% year over year, reflecting weaker volume flowing through the channel. Mortgage banking income before taxes decreased 17% to $27.1 million from $32.5 million a year ago.



Fee revenues also moved lower. Mortgage banking fees were $46.2 million versus $52.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The capture rate was 83% compared with 86% a year earlier, indicating a modest decline in the share of homebuyers using NVR’s mortgage platform.

NVR Shows Better Orders, Lower Cancellations in Q1

While deliveries were down, demand signals improved in key measures. New orders increased 7% year over year to 5,738 units, and the cancellation rate improved to 14% from 16% a year ago. The ASP of new orders was $440,100, down 2% from the prior-year quarter. Our model predicted the ASP of new orders at $476,600.



Backlog stability was another constructive indicator. As of March 31, 2026, backlog totaled 10,171 units, essentially flat versus March 31, 2025, though the dollar value of backlog declined 3% to $4.7 billion. NVR also reported average active communities of 432, up from 401 in the prior-year period, supporting a broader selling footprint despite the near-term settlement decline.

NVR Maintains Liquidity While Continuing Share Repurchases

Balance sheet liquidity remained meaningful, though cash balances declined from year-end levels. Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents were $1.65 billion on March 31, 2026, versus $1.88 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. Mortgage banking cash and cash equivalents were $36.3 million versus $32.6 million at year-end.



Capital return activity continued at a sizable pace. During the first quarter of fiscal 2026, NVR repurchased 90,180 shares at an aggregate cost of $632 million. Shares outstanding at quarter end were 2,731,827, reflecting ongoing share count reduction alongside a housing market backdrop that remained challenging for near-term volumes.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a flat trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -5.36% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, NVR has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock has a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

NVR has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVR, Inc. (NVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.