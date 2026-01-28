NVR Inc. Q4 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - NVR Inc. (NVR) released earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $363.81 million, or $121.54 per share. This compares with $457.43 million, or $139.93 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.2% to $2.635 billion from $2.780 billion last year.

NVR Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $363.81 Mln. vs. $457.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: $121.54 vs. $139.93 last year. -Revenue: $2.635 Bln vs. $2.780 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.