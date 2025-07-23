NVR Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - NVR Inc. (NVR) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $333.73 million, or $108.54 per share. This compares with $400.90 million, or $120.69 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.0% to $2.548 billion from $2.547 billion last year.

NVR Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $333.73 Mln. vs. $400.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $108.54 vs. $120.69 last year. -Revenue: $2.548 Bln vs. $2.547 Bln last year.

