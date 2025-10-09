NVR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of NVR Inc. (Symbol: NVR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7615.54, changing hands as low as $7538.25 per share. NVR Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVR's low point in its 52 week range is $6562.853 per share, with $9964.769 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7599.82. The NVR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

