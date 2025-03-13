NVIDIA's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on NVIDIA. Our analysis of options history for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) revealed 543 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 173 were puts, with a value of $14,909,424, and 370 were calls, valued at $33,145,714.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $0.5 to $280.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for NVIDIA's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across NVIDIA's significant trades, within a strike price range of $0.5 to $280.0, over the past month.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.62 $2.6 $2.62 $120.00 $351.9K 146.8K 81.8K NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $41.45 $41.35 $41.4 $150.00 $140.7K 12.9K 165 NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.45 $5.4 $5.45 $118.00 $130.1K 100.0K 29.4K NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $16.8 $16.7 $16.77 $130.00 $127.4K 50.9K 623 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $39.35 $39.0 $39.05 $80.00 $113.2K 868 135

About NVIDIA

Nvidia Corp is an upfront developer of graphics processing unit and a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. Traditionally, GPU were used to enhanvce experience,now Nvidia offers AI GPUs, and also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. The company is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads. such as AI, model training and inference, data analytics, scientific computing, and 3D graphics, with vertical-specific optimizations to address industries ranging from healthcare and telecom to automotive and manufacturing.

In light of the recent options history for NVIDIA, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of NVIDIA Trading volume stands at 291,968,671, with NVDA's price up by 0.05%, positioned at $115.8. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 69 days. Expert Opinions on NVIDIA

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $195.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $205. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $190. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $220. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $162.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for NVIDIA with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

