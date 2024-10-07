NVIDIA's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on NVIDIA. Our analysis of options history for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) revealed 362 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 66 were puts, with a value of $4,124,070, and 296 were calls, valued at $21,740,761.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $0.5 to $160.0 for NVIDIA over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale activity within a strike price range from $0.5 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/11/24 $1.12 $1.1 $1.11 $132.00 $555.1K 47.9K 31.6K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $7.6 $7.5 $7.56 $121.00 $408.0K 9.8K 2.3K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $35.0 $34.85 $34.85 $145.00 $188.1K 1.8K 104 NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $33.0 $32.65 $33.0 $130.00 $161.7K 111 3 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.42 $2.4 $2.41 $132.00 $129.9K 20.5K 6.4K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with NVIDIA, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

NVIDIA's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 90,133,605, with NVDA's price up by 1.5%, positioned at $126.8. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 43 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for NVIDIA with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

