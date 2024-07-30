News & Insights

Nvidia’s (NVDA) New Tools Expedite Robo Development

July 30, 2024 — 04:43 am EDT

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang unveiled a suite of tools and platforms designed to expedite the creation of humanoid robots at the SIGGRAPH conference, held yesterday. The company aims to support global robot manufacturers and AI developers in building the next generation of human-like machines.

To accelerate this development, the company introduced new Nvidia Inference Microservices (NIMs) to train physical machines for complex tasks. The company also revealed MimicGen NIM, a tool that generates synthetic motion data for robot training, and Robocasa NIM, which creates simulated environments for robot tasks.

These tools, when combined with NVIDIA’s three other computing platforms, could offer a complete ecosystem for developing humanoid robots.

Nvidia’s AI Expansion to Fuel Growth

Nvidia’s expansion into physical artificial intelligence (AI) is a move to capitalize on the growing demand for AI solutions. Its advancement in humanoid robotics development could positively impact its long-term growth prospects.

Is Nvidia a Buy or Sell?

On TipRanks, NVDA has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 37 Buy and four Hold recommendations assigned in the past three months. The analysts’ average price target on Nvidia stock of $142.74 implies a 27.91% upside potential from current levels. Shares of the company have gained over 29% in the past three months.

