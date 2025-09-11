Nvidia's Jensen Huang Just Announced Incredible News for Shareholders

Key Points Nvidia has been a key player in the AI story since the early days of the AI boom.

This has translated into explosive revenue growth and quadruple-digit stock price gains.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) clearly emerged as the winner of the early phases of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. The company focused the development of its chips on serving the AI market, and this bet turned out to be a good one. Since Nvidia's chips were the fastest around, customers eager to excel in AI flocked to the tech giant. And it's important to note that these chips -- graphics processing units (GPUs) -- are key to driving essential AI tasks, making them a crucial tool for AI success.

All of this supercharged Nvidia's growth in a pretty short period of time -- the company's annual revenue soared to $130 billion last year from $27 billion only two years earlier. And today the momentum continues, with Nvidia still dominating the AI chip market and translating that into record revenue. In the recent quarter, revenue climbed 56% to about $46 billion.

Investors have cheered the company on from quarter to quarter, helping the stock advance more than 1,100% over the past three years. And today the great news is this exciting story may be far from over. In fact, Nvidia chief Jensen Huang just announced incredible news for shareholders.

Suiting the needs of all AI customers

Before diving in, though, let's take a quick look at Nvidia's current situation. As mentioned, the company has established itself as the leading AI chip designer. But Nvidia hasn't stopped there. In recent years, the company has built out an entire platform of AI products and services to suit the needs of any customer -- from the small start-up to the massive cloud service provider.

And to reinforce its market strength, Nvidia pledged to update its chips on an annual basis, a move that will make it very difficult for rivals to surge ahead. Nvidia has followed through on this promise, launching the Blackwell architecture late last year and recently releasing the Blackwell Ultra update -- and the company now says it's on track to deliver its next innovation, Rubin, next year.

All of this sets Nvidia up for long-term success, but one other element -- an element Nvidia can't control -- is necessary to seal the deal. And that's demand. Nvidia depends on customers building up infrastructure and AI platforms so that they'll actually need its products and services. Any slowdown in spending could hurt Nvidia's growth and prompt investors to turn their backs on the high-flying stock.

A trillion-dollar revenue opportunity

This brings me to the good news Nvidia's Jensen Huang delivered during the company's latest earnings report. Huang predicts AI infrastructure spending may reach as much as $4 trillion by the end of the decade as its biggest customers pour investment into their platforms. Considering that Nvidia has captured at least 25% of data center spending in the past, this could represent a $1 trillion revenue opportunity for the tech giant.

By comparison, as I mentioned earlier, Nvidia reported record revenue of $130 billion in the latest full year -- so if infrastructure spending meets Huang's forecast, Nvidia's already strong revenue could explode significantly higher.

It's important to note that, on top of the points I mentioned above, Nvidia also may see ongoing loyalty from customers -- those set to invest the $4 trillion -- for the following reason: It's easy, and over the long term, may be cheaper for companies to go all in on Nvidia. Customers will find Nvidia across all clouds, and Nvidia's focus on energy efficiency -- Huang says the company's performance per watt tops rivals -- should result in a lower total cost of ownership for users over time. If customers progressively see this cost savings, they're likely to stick with Nvidia for both the quality of the platform and the ability to generate wider margins.

Growth may be in its early days

All of this is fantastic news for shareholders as it shows Nvidia's growth opportunity may actually be in its early stages -- and many more quarters of earnings gains could lie ahead. Of course, the stock might not advance in a straight line, as anything from a dip in spending from a key customer to disappointing economic news could weigh on the stock at certain points in time. And Nvidia must ensure that it can keep its innovation timeline on track -- a setback here also would hurt stock performance.

But, even if Nvidia encounters those or other temporary problems, Huang's latest news reinforces the strength of the company's long-term story -- and that makes Nvidia an excellent stock to buy and hold.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.