Nvidia's About to Go All-In on AI Agents

Key Points

Nvidia is preparing to release an open-source platform to control AI agents.

The company has reached out to some of the biggest names in technology about potential partnerships ahead of its annual developer conference next week.

Nvidia stock remains attractively priced.

Since the advent of AI roughly three years ago, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been at the heart of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. The company's state-of-the-art graphics processing units (GPUs) provide the computational horsepower that underpins the technology. However, it's Nvidia's software platforms that have proven to be its most durable competitive advantage, helping users get the most out of the processing capability of its chips.

As the next phase of AI development unfolds, Nvidia is staying ahead of the curve and is about to go all-in on AI agents.

The next stage of AI

Nvidia is poised to unveil an open-source platform for AI agents, according to a report by Wired. The platform, dubbed NemoClaw, will help companies deploy AI agents to accomplish tasks for their employees.

Ahead of Nvidia's GPU Technology Conference (GTC) next week, the company has reportedly reached out to some of the world's largest software companies seeking partners, including Alphabet, Salesforce, and Adobe, among others. Each of these companies is investing heavily in the development of agentic AI, which many experts believe is the next phase of AI adoption.

Nvidia is planning to provide security and privacy tools to partners, who will likely get early access to the platform in exchange for their participation, according to the report.

The advantage of using an open-source platform is that they are generally free to use, which encourages adoption, collaboration, and faster innovation. Furthermore, users are free to modify these tools to their specific needs, further accelerating adoption.

Advances in large language models in recent years gave birth to AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT, which was arguable the catalyst that kicked off the AI revolution. Chatbots can generate original content, summarize data, and even write code, but these systems have limitations.

That's where AI agents come in. AI agents are more powerful autonomous systems that can reason and complete complex, multi-step tasks by breaking them down into smaller subtasks -- all without human intervention.

One of the most high-profile examples is OpenClaw -- previously called Clawdbot -- a platform for dispatching AI agents to perform tasks. It quickly went viral after its release late last year, thanks to its ability to perform complex tasks. However, some tech companies subsequently forbid employees from using the tool because it lacks the necessary safeguards and security needed to operate on enterprise networks. The importance of these guardrails can't be understated, which is why Nvidia is offering an additional layer of privacy and security tools for its NemoClaw.

Speaking at an investor conference last week, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called OpenClaw the "most important software release ever." He went on to point out that it's "now the single most downloaded open-source software in history, and it took three weeks." This helps explain why Nvidia is planning to launch its own platform to deploy AI agents.

Huang also noted that the use of AI agents increases token consumption -- or the bits of text or data processed by AI -- by 1,000 times. This requires a great deal of computational horsepower, which underscores the opportunity ahead for Nvidia.

And at 22 times forward earnings, Nvidia stock is attractively priced.

Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Adobe, Alphabet, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Alphabet, Nvidia, and Salesforce. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $330 calls on Adobe and short January 2028 $340 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

