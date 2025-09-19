Nvidia's $6.3 Billion Deal With CoreWeave Signals Something Big for Shareholders of Both Companies

Key Points Nvidia and CoreWeave have seen revenue soar in recent times thanks to demand from AI customers.

Nvidia has predicted that AI infrastructure spending may reach $4 trillion in a few years.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has built an artificial intelligence (AI) empire thanks to the dominance of its AI chips and its expansion into a wide variety of other related offerings. But the company isn't isolating itself, and instead, has looked to work with others -- even much smaller players -- in this AI boom. One company in particular has become a key Nvidia ally, and that's CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV).

CoreWeave launched an initial public offering in March, and the stock has since surged about 195%, buoyed by the company's soaring sales -- and its relationship with Nvidia. The AI chip giant held a 7% stake in CoreWeave as of the end of the second quarter, and CoreWeave makes up 91% of Nvidia's investment portfolio. And CoreWeave's business relies heavily on Nvidia as the company's specialty is the following: It rents out Nvidia's high-powered graphics processing units (GPUs) to customers through its cloud platform.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Now, Nvidia's latest move -- a $6.3 billion deal with CoreWeave -- signals something big for shareholders of both companies. Let's take a closer look.

A 1,300% gain

First, though, a quick summary of the businesses of Nvidia and CoreWeave. As mentioned, Nvidia is the AI chip leader, with its GPUs and related products delivering record revenue and earnings over the past few years. Nvidia's chips offer the highest performance on the market, so tech giants, prioritizing AI success, have rushed to get in on these essential tools. All of this has helped Nvidia stock climb 1,300% over the past five years -- and pushed market value past $4 trillion to make Nvidia the world's biggest company.

CoreWeave, as mentioned, offers customers access to Nvidia compute through its cloud platform. Customers may rent GPUs by the hour or for the long term, and this offers them great flexibility. CoreWeave holds about 250,000 GPUs across 32 data centers and has been the first to make Nvidia's latest innovations generally available. All of this has translated into outsized revenue growth, with sales tripling in the latest quarter. CoreWeave clearly depends on Nvidia's success as demand for Nvidia GPUs power its revenue higher -- if demand were to decline, not only would Nvidia suffer, but so would CoreWeave.

And this brings me to the latest deal between the two companies. Nvidia signed a $6.3 billion order with CoreWeave, ensuring that the chip leader will buy any cloud capacity that CoreWeave is unable to sell to customers. The deal, extending a 2023 agreement, covers the period through April 13, 2032.

Eliminating a risk

This order signals something different -- but significant -- for both companies and their shareholders. For CoreWeave, this removes the big risk of the company being stuck with excess capacity. Though the future of AI spending looks bright, any dip in spending, even over a short period, could be costly for the company. So, Nvidia's agreement to potentially step in means that if any drop in demand happens, it won't hurt CoreWeave's sales. As a result, shareholders may breathe a sigh of relief, and cautious investors who have worried about this risk may consider getting in on CoreWeave.

As for Nvidia, this move suggests the company truly is confident about the demand for AI capacity over the next several years. It's unlikely the tech giant would agree to such a deal if it saw a major slowdown on the horizon. This reinforces Nvidia's prediction a few weeks ago that AI infrastructure spending may reach $4 trillion by the end of the decade. Nvidia has said in the past that its customers offer it visibility about their upcoming needs -- so the chip designer has a good idea of how the demand situation will evolve.

All of this means this latest deal between Nvidia and CoreWeave is fantastic news for shareholders of both companies -- for CoreWeave, the agreement lowers risk, and for Nvidia, the agreement confirms that demand for AI is going strong.

Considering this, both of these companies make great AI stocks to buy and hold onto as this AI growth story develops.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $662,520!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,043,346!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,056% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.