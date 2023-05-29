NVIDIA: GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips For Accelerated Generative AI Now In Full Production

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA (NVDA) announced its GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip is in full production, and systems with these Superchips are expected to be available beginning later in the current year. The GH200-powered systems join more than 400 system configurations powered by different combinations of NVIDIA's latest CPU, GPU and DPU architectures — including NVIDIA Grace, NVIDIA Hopper, NVIDIA Ada Lovelace and NVIDIA BlueField — created to help meet the surging demand for generative AI.

The company also announced a new class of large-memory AI supercomputer — an NVIDIA DGX supercomputer powered by NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips and the NVIDIA NVLink Switch System. It has 500x more memory than the previous generation NVIDIA DGX A100, which was introduced in 2020. The new Supercomputer connects 256 Grace Hopper Superchips into massive, 1-exaflop, 144TB GPU for giant models powering generative AI, recommender systems, data processing.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said: "DGX GH200 AI supercomputers integrate NVIDIA's most advanced accelerated computing and networking technologies to expand the frontier of AI."

NVIDIA DGX GH200 supercomputers are projected to be available by the end of the year.

Separately, NVIDIA and SoftBank Corp. announced they are collaborating on a platform for generative AI and 5G/6G applications that is based on the NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip and which SoftBank plans to roll out at new, distributed AI data centers across Japan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.