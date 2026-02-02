Is Nvidia Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?

Key Points

Nvidia believes global data center capital expenditures will reach $3 trillion to $4 trillion by 2030.

Nvidia is sold out of its GPU production capacity.

The ultimate goal for many investors is to become a millionaire from a single investment. There are several examples of stocks doing this, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of them. If you invested $10,000 in Nvidia stock a decade ago, that original investment is now worth nearly $2.6 million. Now, to actually experience those returns, you would have had to never sell and hold on through many gut-wrenching downturns. But that's in the past; what can Nvidia stock do for you today?

Nvidia won't be able to repeat its performance. At a $4.5 trillion market cap, if Nvidia delivers 100x returns (the amount required to turn $10,000 into $1 million), it would be a $450 trillion company. Estimates vary, but the global valuation of the entire stock market is about $140 trillion. So, Nvidia won't be able to make you a millionaire on a single investment.

However, Nvidia can provide something invaluable in your pursuit to become a millionaire: market-beating returns. Outperforming the market by a few percentage points is key to becoming a millionaire, and Nvidia can help you do just that.

Nvidia is set to outperform the market handily over the next five years

If you invest $500 per month at a 10% rate of return, it will take about 29 years to reach $1 million. Now, if you can increase your returns to 15%, that same $500 per month will reach $1 million in 22 years. That's seven years less, and if you compare the amount of money you'd have over the same 29-year period, a 15% return would yield about three times the amount of money. So, it's well worth your time to find stocks that can deliver outsized returns over a long time period.

Nvidia is one of those stocks.

Although it has already produced market-beating returns over the past three years, it looks primed to do it again in 2026. The demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs) being deployed in an artificial intelligence setting is insatiable. Nvidia stated in its Q3 results that it is "sold out" of GPUs, underscoring the huge demand. Furthermore, Nvidia, alongside many other competitors and analysts in the industry, expects global data center capital expenditures to reach $3 trillion to $4 trillion annually by 2030. For reference, the estimate for global data center spend was $600 billion in 2025.

For the five-year timeframe, that's a 42% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). If Nvidia can grow its revenue alongside that total market expansion, there is no doubt that the stock will crush the market over the next five years. This will help accelerate your timeframe to becoming a millionaire, though relying on one stock to reach millionaire status isn't sensible investing advice. So, with that nuance in mind, I'd say Nvidia stock can play a large role in helping you become a millionaire, and there are few better stocks in the market to own right now.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Keithen Drury has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

