Nvidia Wants to Reinvent the PC. Here's What That Means for Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm.

Key Points

Nvidia recently revealed RTX Spark, a new superchip for running Windows PCs.

The chip pushes Nvidia directly against Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm.

PC chips matter far more to those rivals than they do to Nvidia.

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Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has spent the past three years becoming the world's most valuable company on the back of one business: selling the chips that power artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. Now it wants the device on your desk.

At the Computex trade show in Taipei this week, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang unveiled RTX Spark, a new superchip built for Windows PCs -- a direct push into a market long carved up by Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM).

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The reveal sent all three rivals' shares lower while Nvidia's rose. But the size of the threat looks very different depending on which company you're looking at.

Nvidia's new PC chip

The new chip, called RTX Spark, pairs a 20-core Arm-based processor with a Blackwell graphics chip and up to 128 gigabytes of unified memory in a single superchip. Nvidia is working with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) on the Windows-agent platform and collaborated with Taiwan's MediaTek on the custom CPU design, and RTX Spark laptops and compact desktops will ship this fall from Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Microsoft's Surface line, among others.

What Nvidia is selling, though, is less a faster laptop than a different one.

"For forty years, you launched apps. Click. Type," said Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang in the company's announcement. The pitch is that an RTX Spark machine instead responds to user requests, running AI agents directly on the device rather than in the cloud -- the same shift toward "agentic" software that has driven Nvidia's data center boom, now moved onto the PC.

For Nvidia, the financial stakes are small. In its fiscal first quarter of 2027 (the period ended April 26, 2026), data center products brought in $75.2 billion of the company's $81.6 billion in total revenue. A line of laptops running these new chips (even a wildly successful lineup) would be a rounding error against numbers like that.

There are reasons for caution, too.

This is Nvidia's second attempt at the PC after an earlier effort faded more than a decade ago. Further, the systems are aimed at the premium end of the market, and decades of Windows software have been written for Intel's and AMD's x86 chips, not Arm.

The real test will come in the fall, when the first machines ship and buyers decide whether on-device AI is worth paying up for.

A bigger problem for some than others

The asymmetry that barely registers for Nvidia cuts the other way for the incumbents.

The most exposed is arguably Intel. Its client computing group -- the PC chip business -- generated $7.7 billion of Intel's $13.6 billion in first-quarter revenue, more than half the company. Intel pioneered the x86 design in the 1970s and still leads the PC processor market, but it is defending that position from a weaker footing, having posted a $3.7 billion net loss in the quarter on heavy restructuring charges.

AMD, meanwhile, has more cushion. Its client business, built around Ryzen processors, brought in $2.9 billion last quarter, up 26% year over year as it continued to take share from Intel. But that is now the smaller half of AMD's story: data center revenue reached $5.8 billion, up 57%, leaving the company far less tied to PCs than it once was. Management has also said it expects PC shipments to be lower in the second half of 2026 as memory and component costs climb.

Qualcomm faces the most pointed challenge. It is the one rival that, like Nvidia, builds Arm-based chips for Windows laptops, and it has spent years establishing that beachhead with its Snapdragon line. So, Nvidia is now planting a flag on the exact ground Qualcomm has been working to claim -- and with the strongest brand in AI computing behind it.

Unsurprisingly, Qualcomm's shares fell the most of the three on the news, though PCs remain a small piece of a business still anchored in smartphone chips.

For now, the reaction looks more like a recalibration than a verdict.

Both Intel and AMD are up sharply in 2026 -- Intel more than 200% and AMD about 150% as of this writing -- so a pullback barely dents the year for these stocks. And Nvidia's edge in PCs is unproven: it has the ecosystem and the brand, but little recent track record selling chips that go into consumer Windows machines.

So, what has changed?

It's becoming clear that Nvidia intends to compete at every layer of computing -- not just the data center, and the three companies that own the PC processor market now have a much larger rival eyeing it. While it's unclear how much of a threat Nvidia will pose, for Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm, the comfortable assumption that Nvidia would stay in the server room is gone.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, HP, Intel, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.