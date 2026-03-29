Nvidia vs. Palantir: Which Stock Will Make You Richer?

Key Points

Palantir's stock is five times as expensive as Nvidia's based on forward P/E ratios.

Nvidia has a more prominent role in the artificial intelligence (AI) pipeline.

Nvidia's hardware business has a higher barrier to entry than Palantir's software business.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Despite the bad start to this year, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) have been some of the market's hottest stocks during this artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Their stocks are up around 530% and 1,640% in the past three years, respectively.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

They're both AI giants, but in different spaces. Nvidia is an AI hardware powerhouse, and Palantir is thriving on the software side. Given their success and leadership in their respective industries, which stock will make you richer?

It's hard to discuss these two stocks without diving into their valuations. As of market open on March 27, Nvidia's stock was trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio around 20.6 times. Palantir's stock was trading at more than five times that, with a forward P/E ratio of around 109.4.

That alone doesn't make Nvidia the automatic answer, but the huge gap between them is noteworthy. Palantir's stock is priced for near-perfection, so anything short of meeting those expectations could result in huge drops. Volatility is inevitable with both stocks, but Nvidia's valuation makes it less vulnerable.

On the business side, I trust Nvidia's long-term competitive advantage more than Palantir's because its hardware business has a higher barrier to entry and a more commanding role in the AI pipeline. Palantir's business is becoming more diversified, but it still relies a lot on large government contracts, which could be limiting.

If I had to choose one to trust to make more money in the long term, it's Nvidia.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,861!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,026,987!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 29, 2026.

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.