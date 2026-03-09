Nvidia vs. Alphabet: Which Stock Will Make You Richer?

Key Points

While extremely successful in recent years, Nvidia relies heavily on its GPU dominance and rapidly increasing AI spending by tech companies.

Alphabet has a more diversified revenue stream, including ads, cloud services, subscriptions, and hardware.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is currently the largest public company by market cap, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) isn't far behind in third (as of March 6). Each has benefited from the growth of artificial intelligence (AI), but Nvidia has been the bigger winner so far. Demand for its GPUs has driven 13 consecutive quarters of revenue growth.

Both are strong companies and should continue to do well going forward, but I expect Alphabet to deliver greater long-term growth.

One of Alphabet's key advantages here is how diversified it is. Google Search is its biggest source of revenue, accounting for 55% of the $113.8 billion it made in the fourth quarter of 2025. However, Alphabet also made $17.7 billion from Google Cloud, $13.6 billion from Google subscriptions, platforms, and devices, and $11.4 billion from YouTube ads.

With several widely used products and services, Alphabet isn't overly reliant on any one business. It has also demonstrated its ability to pivot in response to technological changes to protect its competitive advantage. When AI chatbots appeared to threaten Google's search dominance, it added AI overviews to search results, which had more than 2 billion monthly users as of July 2025.

Nvidia's success primarily comes from its GPU dominance, with data center revenue accounting for 91% of sales in its most recent quarter. This leaves the chipmaker vulnerable to a few potential threats. Leading tech companies could dial back their AI infrastructure spending, which would impact Nvidia's sales. They could also buy from another chipmaker to avoid overreliance on Nvidia. We've seen an example of that recently, when Meta Platforms agreed to a GPU deal worth up to $100 billion with Advanced Micro Devices.

In fairness, Alphabet has its own risks, including a massive $175 billion to $185 billion in capital expenditures planned this year. But the company's more diversified approach makes it a safer investment choice, and over the next decade, Alphabet could be the bigger moneymaker than Nvidia.

Lyle Daly has positions in Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.