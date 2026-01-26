Markets
NVDA

NVIDIA Unveils Open Earth-2 Weather AI Stack

January 26, 2026 — 12:13 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA on Monday unveiled a new NVIDIA Earth-2 family of open models, libraries, and frameworks for weather and climate AI, aiming to make AI-driven forecasting more accessible worldwide.

Unveiled at the American Meteorological Society's Annual Meeting, the company said Earth-2 delivers the industry's first fully open, accelerated weather AI software stack. The toolkit includes pretrained models, customization recipes, frameworks, and inference libraries designed to speed forecasting workflows, from ingesting observation data to producing 15-day global forecasts and localized storm predictions.

NVIDIA added that Earth-2 allows organizations to run, fine-tune, and deploy production-ready weather AI on their own infrastructure, helping unify previously fragmented weather and climate AI capabilities.

Early users include Brightband, The Weather Company, the U.S. National Weather Service, Israel Meteorological Service, Taiwan's Central Weather Administration, and companies in energy, trading and financial risk analytics such as TotalEnergies, Eni, Jua, AXA and S&P Global Energy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.