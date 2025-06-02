NVIDIA Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NVDA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 131 extraordinary options activities for NVIDIA. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 39 are puts, totaling $1,944,208, and 92 are calls, amounting to $6,114,504.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $93.0 to $150.0 for NVIDIA during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of NVIDIA stands at 25353.8, with a total volume reaching 1,074,531.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in NVIDIA, situated within the strike price corridor from $93.0 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $4.1 $4.05 $4.1 $134.00 $241.4K 8.1K 3.8K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $36.15 $36.1 $36.15 $105.00 $187.9K 7.5K 55 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $2.3 $2.28 $2.28 $137.00 $171.5K 11.3K 40.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $2.56 $2.54 $2.54 $137.00 $170.4K 11.3K 48.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $2.33 $2.3 $2.33 $137.00 $156.1K 11.3K 25.8K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NVIDIA, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of NVIDIA

With a trading volume of 65,646,348, the price of NVDA is up by 0.94%, reaching $136.4.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 86 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About NVIDIA

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $182.0.

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $170. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $180. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $175. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $210. * An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $175.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Strong Buy May 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight

