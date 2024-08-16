Nvidia, Super Micro Computer, and Sea Ltd Led the Market Higher This Week

After a few weeks of turbulence, the stock market shifted back to the early-2024 narrative of buying all things artificial intelligence (AI) this week. Not only were we past the earnings season question about future demand for AI, but investors are now speculating about what Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) earnings will look like.

For this week, shares of Nvidia jumped 18.8%, Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) was up 22.1%, and Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) rose 23.3%, as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon.

Recovering from an AI breather

Nvidia, Super Micro Computer, and the AI market as a whole have taken a bit of a break the last few weeks as investors ponder whether demand for the industry's products can continue growing at the current pace.

Big tech companies have committed to tens of billions of dollars in spending with little return on that investment, but they have the money to spend. Would smaller companies and start-ups continue their AI investment?

We don't have a final answer, which will likely take years to play out, but we did get some indications that hot tech growth stocks are still pouring resources into AI. That could be good news for Nvidia's earnings and guidance later this month, and that flows to Super Micro Computer's business as well.

Sea Ltd joins the AI party

We know the tech giants are investing in AI, but will that make its way to smaller companies and applications that can make money? This week's results and news from Sea Ltd indicated it will.

The company announced a 23% jump in revenue to $3.8 billion and said net income fell from $331 million a year ago to $79.9 million. But the bigger news was buried in the earnings release.

Effective this week, Dr. Silvio Savarese will join Sea's board of directors. Savarese is the chief scientist of Salesforce Research, which is where the company's AI work is housed. He is also a professor at Stanford and a longtime AI researcher.

Sea founder and CEO Forrest Li also mentioned in theearnings callthat he was "very, very focused on" building the right AI tools for Sea's business and sees great applications in e-commerce and gaming. If Sea sees a future in AI, this could indeed be the kind of business that will continue to grow at rapid rates for years to come.

The macro picture

It helped that the broader market had a good week on the back of slowing inflation, indicated by the manufacturing price index rising 2.2% from a year ago and the Consumer Price Index up just 2.9% year over year. The slowing rate would give the Federal Reserve the leeway to lower interest rates if they choose to. And slowing consumer spending means a little economic fuel may be needed to keep the market going higher.

As much as the market seems to be hanging on every word about inflation, interest rates, and AI spending, the reality is that consumers aren't spending like they were a few years ago, when stimulus checks were flowing and AI still doesn't have a business model. The reality of the economy and AI may not be as positive as the market is currently pricing. This week was about optimism, but the market could change its tune next week.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $752,835!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 12, 2024

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia, Salesforce, and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.