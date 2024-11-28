Nvidia Stock’s (NVDA) Technical Indicators Signal a "Buy"

Nvidia (NVDA) stock has surged over 173% year-to-date and ranks the second-largest U.S. company with a market cap of $3.31 trillion. NVDA’s efforts to introduce innovative AI-powered products continue to aid the company’s growth. Despite its impressive gains, technical indicators suggest that Nvidia is a Buy, implying further upside from current levels.
Analyzing NVDA’s Technical Indicators
According to TipRanks’ easy-to-understand technical analysis tool, NVDA stock is currently on an upward trend. The Moving Averages Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, a crucial tool for understanding momentum and potential price direction shifts, is currently signaling a Buy.
NVDA’s 50-day EMA (exponential moving average) is 135.86, while its price is $135.34, implying a bullish signal.
Another technical indicator, Williams %R, helps traders determine if a stock is overbought or oversold. In the case of Nvidia, Williams %R currently indicates a buy signal, suggesting that the stock is not overbought and has more room to run.
Is Nvidia a Buy or Sell?
Turning to Wall Street, NVDA has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 40 Buys and four Holds assigned in the last three months. At $175, the average Nvidia price target implies a 29.3% upside potential.
