Nvidia Stock Split: What Investors Need to Know

Nvidia ($NVDA) stock will undergo its sixth stock split with shares trading at one-tenth the price starting June 10, 2024. Before the Q1 2024 earnings call on May 22, 2024 when the split was announced, NVDA closed at $949.50. Since, the stock has reached all-time highs, breaching the $1,150 mark. While the split price will officially take effect June 10, 2024, investors need to own shares by market close (4pm ET) on June 6, 2024 to be issued new shares in the split.

Management also announced a 150% increase in cash dividends – from $0.04 per share to $0.10 per share – which will ultimately yield a $0.01 per share dividend on the post-split shares. Here's what investors need to know about receiving split shares and dividends from Nvidia.

Why Is Nvidia Splitting Its Stock?

Nvidia's upcoming stock split comes after a roughly 5x in stock price since the last split, which began trading June 21, 2021. Investors won't receive any additional value or voting power, but allow greater flexibility for employees and retail investors to invest in the company with more accessible pricing. Usually, a stock split is viewed by investors as a bullish signal, under the premise that management sees a promising financial future for the company, though it does not represent a material change in company operations.

Dates to Know for Nvidia's Stock Split and Dividend

Stock split

June 6, 2024, 4pm ET: Own shares of $NVDA by this time to be issued shares at the time of split.

July 7, 2024, 4pm ET: This is the last day of trading for contemporary float (number of shares) and share price. Brokerages may adjust your account beyond this time.

June 10, 2024, 9:30am ET: The market opens with 10x float and 1/10th the price on $NVDA.

Dividends

Nvidia pays dividends quarterly. The increased dividend, which at the time of the next dividend will be on a split-adjusted level, will be issued at $0.01 per share.

June 11, 2024, 4pm ET: Own shares of $NVDA at this time to be considered a shareholder of record and receive dividends for this quarter.

June 28, 2024: Dividends will be paid out on this date to eligible shareholders.

How the Split Will Work

For any shares of $NVDA that you own by 4pm ET on June 6th, you will be issued nine additional shares after the market closes on June 7th. The closing price of shares on that day will be divided by ten to get the new share price. Your shares will be worth the same value pre- and post-split. It's just a different way of divvying up your portion of ownership. Shares will start trading at the split-adjusted price at market open on Monday, June 10, 2024.

For example, if the stock closes at $1,150 on June 7th, it would hypothetically open at a price of $115 (but with 10 times the number of shares in circulation).

You are likely to see adjustments to your brokerage account sometime between market close June 7th and when the market opens on the 10th. There is no action you need to take for your shares to be split.

Nvidia's Stock Split History

Nvidia IPO'ed in 1999. This will be its sixth stock split since then.

Splits include:

6/10/2024: 10-for-1

10-for-1 7/20/2021: 4-for-1

4-for-1 9/11/2007: 3-for-2

3-for-2 4/7/2006: 2-for-1

2-for-1 9/12/2001: 2-for-1

2-for-1 6/27/2000: 2-for-1

What Else Is Ahead for Nvidia Investors?

The Nvidia annual shareholder's meeting is scheduled for June 26, 2024 at 9am CT. Investors may be able to vote their shares by proxy through their brokerage. You can access the annual shareholder's meeting and as well as a recording of the quarterly results at Nvidia's investor relations page.

Resources

