Nvidia Stock Price Target: Where Will It Be in 5 Years?

Key Points

With artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending forecast to keep soaring, Nvidia remains well-positioned to benefit.

The stock has the potential to climb to over $800 a share by the end of 2030.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure is widely expected to keep rising over the next several years. Leading foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing projected that its AI chip revenue growth will climb at a mid-to-high 50% annual clip through 2029, while Ark Invest fund manager Cathie Wood recently forecast that data center capital expenditures (capex) would triple to hit around $1.4 trillion in 2030.

That all bodes well for AI chip leader Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), whose graphics processing units (GPUs) are the primary chips used to power AI workloads. Through the help of its CUDA software platform and networking portfolio, the company has taken commanding market share in the AI chip space. In the GPU market, it has about a 90% market share.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Wood sees networking as one of the fastest-growing parts of AI infrastructure, which is also good news for Nvidia. Nvidia's networking portfolio saw its revenue skyrocket 162% last quarter to $8.2 billion, far outpacing its 56% compute revenue growth.

Against that backdrop, let's see where Nvidia's stock could be at the end of 2030.

The road to $800 by 2030

Nvidia is projected to generate revenue of $213.4 billion for its recently completed fiscal year, ending in January. If it can produce a 37.5% revenue compound average growth rate through 2031 (essentially its fiscal year 2032 ending in January 2031), its revenue would be around $1.4 trillion. This would be seeing 50% revenue growth next year and stepping down to 25% revenue growth in fiscal 2032.

If the company's adjusted operating expenses rose at an average of 7% quarter over quarter through 2031 (fiscal 2032) and gross margins remained at approximately 73%, and we apply a 15% tax rate on its operating income, Nvidia could generate over $792 billion in adjusted earnings by 2031 (fiscal 2032), or about $32.50 per share at its current share count of 24.3 billion. Place a 20-to-25 forward price-to-earnings ratio on fiscal 2032 projections for the stock, and its share price would be between $650 and $815 in five years at the end of 2030.

Below is a simple model of what its revenue and earnings growth could look like.

Financial Metric FY2027 FY2028 FY2029 FY2030 FY2031 FY2032 Revenue $320 billion $464 billion $699 billion $877 billion $1.14 trillion $1.42 trillion Revenue growth 50% 45% 40% 35% 30% 25% Gross profit $234 billion $339 billion $474 billion $640 billion $832 billion $1.04 trillion Adjusted operating expenses $28 billion $37 billion $48 billion $63 billion $83 billion $109 billion Operating income $206 billion $302 billion $426 billion $577 billion $749 billion $931 billion Net income $175 billion $257 billion $362 billion $490 billion $637 billion $792 billion Earnings per share $7.19 $10.56 $14.90 $20.18 $26.21 $32.58

Given this potential outlook, Nvidia's stock remains a buy today.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $448,476!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,180,126!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 945% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 30, 2026.

Geoffrey Seiler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.