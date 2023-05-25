NVIDIA Spikes After After Announcing Beamr Integrated Video Codec SDK 12.1

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) shares are surging more than 25 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced the release of Video Codec SDK 12.1, with the integration of Beamr Content Adaptive Bit Rate or CABR library.

The integration is expected to offer significant benefits for video encoding such as reduced bitrate without impacting the quality.

On Wednesday, NVIDIA has reported an increase in first-quarter earnings from the previous year.

Currently, shares of NVIDIA are at $6.09, up 179.27 percent from the previous close of $2.20 on a volume of 35,648,365.

