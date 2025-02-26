Semiconductor chip specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported fiscal 2025 fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, Feb. 26, that topped analysts' consensus expectations. The quarter featured a record revenue of $39.3 billion, beating guidance of $38.1 billion and marking a 78% year-over-year increase. Adjusted EPS stood at $0.89 which was better than the predicted $0.85, underlining solid profitability.

Amidst robust results, Nvidia experienced a decline in gross margin to 73.5% from 76.7% a year ago, hinting at increased cost pressures. Overall, the quarter is marked by substantial growth, though some operational costs require attention.

Metric Q4 FY25 Analysts' Estimate Q4 FY24 Change (YOY) Adjusted EPS $0.89 $0.85 $0.52 71% Revenue $39.3 billion $38.1 billion $22.1 billion 78% Gross margin 73.5% 76.7% (3.2 pps) Data Center revenue $35.6 billion $18.5 billion 93%

Company Overview

Founded in 1993, Nvidia has established itself as a pioneer in the chip industry, primarily recognized for its graphics processing units (GPUs) which are integral in gaming, professional visualization, data centers, and automotive markets. Nvidia has transitioned from being a graphics-centric company to becoming a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerated computing. It provides powerful GPUs for AI infrastructure, supporting critical advancements in AI training and inferencing. The company is deeply engaged in the development of AI-specific chips and software, which are utilized across various industries including technology, automotive, and healthcare.

In recent years, Nvidia's business focus has shifted to enhancing AI and accelerated computing leadership. This strategy has been a significant driver for the company's growth, with its AI technologies being vital in fields such as high-performance computing and cloud computing. Nvidia's success hinges on its ability to innovate and provide full-stack solutions, combining its hardware with a comprehensive software ecosystem. Strategic partnerships with major cloud providers like AWS and Microsoft Azure further bolster its position.

Quarterly Achievements

Nvidia's $39.3 billion in Q4 revenue was partly fueled by data center sales reaching $35.6 billion, nearly doubling from the previous year. This growth underscores Nvidia's strong foothold in AI technology and cloud computing, driven by substantial demand for its Blackwell AI semiconductor chips. Collaborations with cloud giants like Amazon and Microsoft are illustrative of Nvidia’s scaling in the AI sector. One-time events, such as expanded partnerships in sectors like automotive, with companies like Toyota and Hyundai, have further catalyzed revenue streams beyond traditional markets.

The gaming and AI PC division showed a slight downturn, with Q4 revenue at $2.5 billion, marking a 22% sequential decline attributed partly to supply chain constraints mentioned by Nvidia's Chief Financial Officer, Colette Kress. However, the automotive segment improved, posting an impressive 103% revenue rise from the previous year, thanks to strategic automotive partnerships. Despite positive revenue outcomes, Nvidia's gross margins fell to 73.5% from 76.7%, reflecting increased cost pressures and highlighting areas for future operational efficiency improvements.

Operating expenses increased to $4.7 billion, marking a 48% rise from the previous year, affecting the company’s operating leverage amidst its revenue surge. This increase outpaced revenue growth, suggesting cost optimization may be needed.

Outlook and Guidance

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026's first quarter, Nvidia management projects further momentum with anticipated revenue of $43 billion, plus or minus 2%. The first-quarter forecast implies year-to-year growth of about 65% from a year earlier. The company expects GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins around 70.6% and 71%, respectively, suggesting slight margin contraction. This outlook aligns with current performance trends and reflects potential cost pressures in Nvidia's evolving product mix.

Investors should remain attentive to Nvidia's expanding AI infrastructure and efforts to overcome geopolitical and logistical challenges. Management has set sights on sustained growth in AI and data center markets, keys to Nvidia's competitive edge. Continued demand for AI-specific hardware and partnerships are vital, though geopolitical tensions, particularly in regions like China, may pose risks to supply chains and revenue streams.

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.