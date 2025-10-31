Markets
NVDA

NVIDIA, Samsung To Build AI-Powered Semiconductor Factory

October 31, 2025 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corp.(NVDA), the chip manufacturing giant, Friday announced plans with South Korean electronics major, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNLF), to build an Artificial intelligence or AI powered semiconductor factory.

The new factory will be covered by more than 50,000 NVIDIA GPUs, and will combine Samsung's semiconductor technologies with NVIDIA's platforms.

Massive speedups in circuit simulation, verification and manufacturing analysis will be harnessed by Samsung by utilizing NVIDIA GPUs, NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries and solutions from Synopsys, Cadence and Siemens. The company will also use NVIDIA Omniverse platform as the foundation for its digital twins which is expected to provide physically accurate simulation environments.

This in return is surmised to shorten the time from design to operations and achieve AI-driven predictive maintenance, real-time decision-making and factory automation.

Additionally, Samsung is deploying NVIDIA RTX PRO Servers with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs to enable operational planning, anomaly detection and logistics optimization, a step towards a fully autonomous fab.

The companies have been collaborating for more than 25 years.

In pre-market activity, NVIDIA shares are trading at $206.59, up 1.86% on the Nasdaq and Samsung shares closed at 107,500 KRW, up 3.27% on the Korean Stock Exchange.

Stocks mentioned

