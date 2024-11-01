News & Insights

Nvidia to replace Intel, Sherwin-Williams to replace Dow Inc. in DJIA

November 01, 2024 — 05:55 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) will replace Intel Corp. (INTC), and The Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) will replace Dow Inc. (DOW) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA. The index changes were initiated to ensure a more representative exposure to the semiconductors industry and the materials sector respectively. The DJIA is a price weighted index, and thus persistently lower priced stocks have a minimal impact on the index. Dow Inc. is also the smallest company in the DJIA as measured by company market capitalization.

Read More on NVDA:

Stocks mentioned

DOW
INTC
NVDA
SHW

