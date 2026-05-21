NVIDIA Ramps Up Shareholder Returns: ETFs in Focus

Nvidia NVDA delivered another strong earnings beat, reinforcing that demand for AI infrastructure remains powerful. But beyond the headline numbers, Nvidia’s latest quarter highlighted something equally important — the enormous amount of cash the AI boom is generating for the company, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

Nvidia returned nearly $20 billion to shareholders during the quarter through stock repurchases and dividends. The chip giant also approved an additional $80 billion buyback authorization, signaling confidence in both its business outlook and cash-generation ability.

Buybacks and Dividends Accelerate

Nvidia repurchased $19.3 billion worth of stock in the fiscal first quarter and paid another $243 million in dividends.

The company also sharply increased its quarterly dividend from $0.01 to $0.25 per share, payable on June 26 to shareholders on record as of June 4.

The aggressive buyback expansion suggests Nvidia is using its AI-driven cash flow not only to reward investors but also to reinforce confidence in its long-term growth story.

NVIDIA’s Investment Portfolio Keeps Expanding

At the same time, Nvidia’s investments in other companies continued to grow.

By the end of the quarter, Nvidia held approximately $30.2 billion in marketable equity securities, representing stakes in public companies, along with another $43.4 billion in non-marketable securities tied to private-company investments.

Together, Nvidia now holds nearly $74 billion in outside equity investments.

That growing portfolio shows Nvidia is doing more than simply supplying chips for the AI build-out. The company is increasingly deploying capital across the broader AI ecosystem, investing in businesses that are helping expand AI adoption and infrastructure.

AI Boom Continues to Fuel Explosive Growth

The company’s operating performance explains how Nvidia can simultaneously fund buybacks, dividends and strategic investments.

Revenue surged 85% year over year to $81.6 billion, while data center revenue jumped 92% to $75.2 billion. Free cash flow climbed 86% to $48.6 billion.

Looking ahead, Nvidia projected current-quarter revenue of roughly $91 billion, ahead of Wall Street expectations and another sign that AI spending remains robust.

NVIDIA-Heavy ETFs in Focus

Against this backdrop, investors can play NVidia-heavy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), Invesco QQQ (QQQ) and iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX).Bottom of Form





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.