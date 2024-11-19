NVIDIA Q3 Earnings Preview: AI Boom and Datacenter Growth Set to Shine

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA is poised to deliver another stellar quarterly performance when it announces third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 20. The company, a pivotal force in generative artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models, is expected to showcase robust revenue growth, driven by surging demand for its advanced chips from the datacenter market.

Datacenter Segment: NVIDIA’s Growth Engine

The datacenter segment has been NVIDIA’s crown jewel, propelling its financial performance to unprecedented heights. In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the segment posted a jaw-dropping 154% year-over-year growth, generating $26.27 billion in revenues — a 16% sequential increase. This growth underscores the market’s hunger for computational power, fueled by generative AI applications.

The momentum is expected to persist. Our model forecasts NVIDIA’s datacenter revenues to reach $28.48 billion in the third quarter, marking a remarkable 96% year-over-year increase and an 8% sequential rise. This surge reflects the company’s indispensable role in the AI ecosystem, as enterprises increasingly rely on its cutting-edge Hopper, Ampere and Blackwell architecture graphics processing units (GPUs) to drive innovation.

Generative AI: The Billion-Dollar Catalyst for NVIDIA

Generative AI, spearheaded by advancements like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, has reshaped industries by automating and enhancing content creation, including text, images, audio and synthetic data. This technological revolution is transforming workflows across marketing, customer service and healthcare.

Fortune Business Insights projects the global generative AI market to soar to $967.6 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.6%. This extraordinary growth underscores the burgeoning demand for computational power, a need NVIDIA is uniquely equipped to meet.

NVIDIA’s GPUs are the backbone of these transformative technologies, powering applications in sectors such as automotive, healthcare and manufacturing. As businesses increasingly adopt generative AI to modernize operations, NVIDIA’s state-of-the-art chips have become essential infrastructure, driving massive demand for its products.

Given the surging demand for AI-driven technologies, NVIDIA is expected to report strong revenue growth in its upcoming earnings release. The company expects third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues to reach $32.5 billion, driven by the increasing investments in AI within the datacenter market.

This anticipated growth reflects not only the strength of NVIDIA’s product offerings but also the broader shift toward AI and advanced computational models across industries. As businesses continue to integrate AI into their operations, NVIDIA’s GPUs are becoming increasingly essential, driving demand and, consequently, revenue growth.

