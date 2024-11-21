Nvidia price target raised to $185 from $165 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Nvidia (NVDA) to $185 from $165 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following quarterly results. The firm thinks any material pullback in the shares should be bought as it believes Nvidia’s forward-looking Blackwell demand comments were strong.

