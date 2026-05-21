NVIDIA Price Pullback? Don’t Count on It, Business Is Accelerating

Investors and traders anticipating NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) earnings report, hoping for a post-release price decline, may be disappointed. Not only were the results aligned with the robust trend, which is acceleration, but the market rarely does what’s expected when everybody expects the move. NVIDIA’s stock price typically pulls back following its earnings report, but it's best to remember that prior results are no guarantee of future price action.

NVIDIA Fires on All Cylinders as AI Flywheel Accelerates

The primary takeaway from the company's earnings release is that NVIDIA’s business continues to fire on all cylinders, driven by AI and data center demand. The results revealed sequential and year-over-year (YOY) acceleration and outperformance, compounded by hot guidance indicating the same for fiscal Q2 2027. Critical details include the strength in datacenter demand and GPUs, alongside emerging strength in CPUs and other non-datacenter businesses.

The likely outcome is that positive feedback loops strengthen, as indicated by other AI infrastructure names, driving demand for NVIDIA’s products and services at all levels.

Among the signals for investors to note is the increase in capital returns. The company has increased its dividend payment by 25X to $1 annually while lifting its buyback authorization by $80 billion. The move indicates the company’s fortress-like financial position and management's confidence in future results. Balance sheet highlights reflect the company’s aggressive acquisitions and investments, with cash down $40 billion or 75% YOY, but that is the worst that can be said. Aside from that, cash is up nearly $3 billion, or 30%, sequentially, to over $13.5 billion, and is expected to increase significantly each quarter, barring further acquisitions.

The capital return isn’t robust; the trend is what matters. As it stands, NVIDIA has established itself as a dividend grower, is now expected to increase its payments annually, and is more than capable of doing so. The payout ratio remains low, below 15%, with earnings hypergrowth forecast to continue for at least a few more quarters, then sustain a solid double-digit pace for years after. Share buybacks are more robust, having reduced the share count by approximately 0.9% YOY, and are likely to continue, if not accelerate, over time. The fresh $80 billion authorization is sufficient to sustain the Q1 pace for about five quarters.

NVIDIA Signals the Future of AI: Data Centers and Edge Computing

Another signal for investors to note is the shift in reporting segments. The company reorganized into two operating segments, Data Center and Edge, highlighting the technology revolution underway.

The change points to what computing will be like in the future: data center-driven AI and inference applied via edge devices and the IoT. That includes robotics, autonomous vehicles, and industrial automation, areas in which NVIDIA has been heavily investing.

Analysts have been slow to revise their targets, but the bullish trend is likely to be sustained. Activity leading up to the release included numerous reiterated ratings and price targets raised above consensus, and the results were certainly better than expected. The consensus, which forecasts approximately 25% upside from the pre-release close, is up more than 70% YOY, with the recent revisions pointing to the $350 level, a 50% upside from the pre-release close.

Undervalued NVIDIA Has Ample Upside Potential

A 50% upside looks like an easy reach for this market. While NVIDIA’s premium has been rebuilding, the 26X earnings multiple at which it traded prior to release remains a discount, and the earnings outlook has improved. Looking ahead, assuming NVIDIA can grow in line with its outlook, the stock trades at only 6X the 2030 consensus earnings forecast, suggesting 300% to 400% upside is possible.

And the sell-side forces remain favorable to investors. The institutions that own 65% of the stock (including over 8,700 ETFs and mutual funds globally) have been accumulating at an aggressive $3-to-$1 pace, while short sellers remain on the sidelines. Although the value of short-interest has risen, that’s a function of the stock’s price: the short-interest as a percentage of the float has been steady for many quarters.

The immediate market response, which carried over from after-hours trading into the pre-market next day, was light. NVIDIA’s shares fell about a half percent and hovered within that range. It is possible the stock could fall in upcoming sessions, but the downside is limited. The critical support is right around the 30-day exponential moving average near $210, just above the prior highs, and will likely trigger a vigorous market response if and when it is touched. Catalysts for the rally include upcoming releases from NVIDIA customers, including the four major hyperscalers and Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL), which will affirm plans for AI infrastructure spending.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.