Markets
INTC

NVIDIA Partners With Intel On Custom Data Center, PC Products

December 29, 2025 — 08:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) announced on Monday a strategic collaboration with Intel Corp. (INTC) to jointly develop multiple generations of custom data center and PC products aimed at accelerating AI, enterprise and consumer workloads.

As part of the partnership, the company will invest $5 billion in its stock at a purchase price of $23.28 per share.

Both companies said the collaboration is expected to expand their ecosystems and enable next-generation computing solutions across data center and PC markets.

Under the agreement, Intel will develop NVIDIA-custom x86 CPUs for data center use, which NVIDIA will integrate into its AI infrastructure platforms and offer to customers.

For personal computing, Intel will build x86 system-on-chips that integrate NVIDIA RTX GPU chiplets to power a broad range of high-performance PCs.

The companies said the collaboration will focus on tightly connecting NVIDIA and Intel architectures using NVIDIA NVLink, combining NVIDIA's AI and accelerated computing capabilities with Intel's x86 CPU ecosystem.

In the pre-market trading, NVIDIA is 1.17% lesser at $188.30 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.