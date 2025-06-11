NVIDIA Partners with European Model Builders to Launch Sovereign AI Models Optimized for Local Languages and Cultures

NVIDIA collaborates with European model builders to optimize AI models for local languages and cultures, enhancing enterprise AI adoption.

NVIDIA announced a collaboration with model builders and cloud providers across Europe to develop sovereign large language models (LLMs) tailored to local languages and cultures. This initiative aims to accelerate AI adoption in various European industries by leveraging NVIDIA's Nemotron AI techniques for improved efficiency and accuracy. The optimized models will be hosted on European cloud infrastructure and integrated into Perplexity's answer engine, which services a wide range of enterprises. The collaboration includes various partners from countries such as France, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Sweden, and will support all of Europe's 24 official languages. The first models from this initiative are expected to be available later in the year.

NVIDIA is collaborating with European model builders and cloud providers to develop sovereign large language models, reflecting local languages and cultures, which can drive regional AI adoption.

The optimized AI models will enhance enterprise AI workloads, potentially transforming various industries across Europe by providing more accurate and culturally relevant AI outputs.

The partnership aims to reduce operational costs and improve user experiences through advanced model-building techniques, thus increasing the efficiency of AI deployments in the region.

Integration with Perplexity's AI-powered answer engine positions NVIDIA to support European enterprises, allowing them to provide accurate information and insights to their users, thus enhancing the overall AI ecosystem in Europe.

The press release is heavy with forward-looking statements that acknowledge risks and uncertainties, which could lead to skepticism about the company's ability to deliver on its promises.

The reliance on collaboration with multiple third-party model builders and cloud providers could create integration and execution challenges, potentially affecting the successful rollout of the AI models.

The language used suggests the company is facing significant competition and technological development challenges, which could impact market acceptance of its products.

What is NVIDIA's partnership about in Europe?

NVIDIA is collaborating with model builders in Europe to optimize sovereign large language models for regional industries.

Which countries are involved in this initiative?

The initiative includes model builders from France, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and other European nations.

How will the new AI models be utilized?

The AI models will be integrated into Perplexity's answer engine to enhance accuracy and cultural relevance in AI responses.

What technology is used for model optimization?

NVIDIA Nemotron techniques, including neural architecture search and reinforcement learning, are used for optimizing the models.

When will the new models be available?

The first distilled models are expected to be available later this year for enterprise use.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NVDA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NVDA stock 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 27 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$NVDA Insider Trading Activity

$NVDA insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TENCH COXE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $274,068,463 .

. MARK A STEVENS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,419,685 shares for an estimated $200,123,151 .

. COLETTE KRESS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 133,330 shares for an estimated $16,815,310 .

. ROBERT K BURGESS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 103,324 shares for an estimated $12,899,224 .

. AJAY K PURI (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,695 shares for an estimated $5,544,783 .

. AARTI S. SHAH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,368,377 .

. DONALD F JR ROBERTSON (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,134,360 .

. JOHN DABIRI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,323 shares for an estimated $384,538.

$NVDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,731 institutional investors add shares of $NVDA stock to their portfolio, and 2,306 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NVDA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVDA in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/29/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

$NVDA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVDA recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $NVDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $172.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $170.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $180.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $170.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Srini Pajjuri from Raymond James set a target price of $150.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $160.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $180.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 John Vinh from KeyBanc set a target price of $190.0 on 03/19/2025

Full Release







Model Builders Across Europe — Including France, Italy, Poland, Spain and Sweden — to Deliver Sovereign Models With NVIDIA Nemotron





Model Builders Across Europe — Including France, Italy, Poland, Spain and Sweden — to Deliver Sovereign Models With NVIDIA Nemotron





AI Models Tailored to Local Languages and Culture Coming to Perplexity, Delivered as NVIDIA NIM Microservices and Hosted on Regional AI Infrastructure From NVIDIA Cloud Partners













PARIS, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA GTC Paris at VivaTech



--



NVIDIA today announced that it is teaming with model builders and cloud providers across Europe and the Middle East to optimize sovereign large language models (





LLMs





), providing a springboard to accelerate enterprise AI adoption for the region’s industries.





Model builders and AI consortiums Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC), Bielik.AI, Dicta, H Company, Domyn, LightOn, the National Academic Infrastructure for Supercomputing in Sweden (NAISS) together with KBLab at the National Library of Sweden, the Slovak Republic, the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the University College of London, the University of Ljubljana and UTTER are teaming with NVIDIA to optimize their models with NVIDIA Nemotron™ techniques to maximize cost efficiency and accuracy for enterprise AI workloads, including agentic AI.





Model post-training and inference will run on AI infrastructure in Europe from NVIDIA Cloud Partners (





NCPs





) participating in the





NVIDIA DGX Cloud Lepton





™ marketplace.





The open, sovereign models will provide a foundation for an integrated regional AI ecosystem that reflects local languages and culture. Europe’s enterprises will be able to run the models on





Perplexity





, an AI-powered answer engine used to answer over 150 million questions per week. Companies will also be able to fine-tune the sovereign models on local NCP infrastructure through a new Hugging Face integration with DGX Cloud Lepton.





“Europe’s diversity is its superpower — an engine of creativity and innovation,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Together with Europe’s model builders and cloud providers, we’re building an AI ecosystem where intelligence is developed and served locally to provide a foundation for Europe to thrive in the age of AI — transforming every industry across the region.”







Optimizing Model Accuracy and Inference Savings With NVIDIA Nemotron







Europe — the world’s third largest economic region — is home to industries spanning manufacturing, robotics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, finance, energy and creative.





To accelerate the region’s AI-driven transformation, NVIDIA partners are delivering their open LLMs with support for Europe’s 24 official languages. Several models also specialize in national language and culture, such as those from H Company and LightOn in France, Dicta in Israel, Domyn in Italy, Bielik.AI in Poland, the University of Ljubljana and the Slovak Republic models, BSC in Spain, NAISS and KBLab in Sweden, TII in the United Arab Emirates and the University College London in the U.K.





The LLMs will be distilled with





NVIDIA Nemotron model-building techniques





— including neural architecture search — as well as reinforcement learning and post-training with NVIDIA-curated synthetic data. These optimizations will reduce operational costs and boost user experiences by generating tokens faster during inference. The Nemotron post-training workloads will run on DGX Cloud Lepton hosted by European NCPs including Nebius, Nscale and Fluidstack.





Developers will be able to deploy the sovereign models as





NVIDIA NIM





™ microservices running on AI factories — on premises and across cloud service provider platforms — using a





new NIM microservice





that supports more than 100,000 public, private and domain-specialized LLMs hosted on Hugging Face.







Adding Europe’s Sovereign AI Insights to Perplexity







Supporting AI diversity for enterprises across the region, Perplexity will integrate the sovereign AI models into its answer engine, which is used by European enterprises, publishers and organizations, including telecommunications and media giants. Perplexity uses LLMs to improve accuracy in search queries and AI outputs. The answer engine draws from credible sources in real time to accurately answer questions with in-line citations, perform deep research and complete assistive tasks.





“Perplexity’s goal is to provide accurate, trustworthy answers to any question from any person, wherever they are,” said Aravind Srinivas, cofounder and CEO of Perplexity. “Bringing NVIDIA-optimized sovereign AI models to Perplexity empowers innovation in Europe with AI built and running in the region.”







Availability







The first distilled models from Europe’s model builders are expected to be available later this year.





Watch the





NVIDIA GTC Paris keynote





from Huang at VivaTech and explore





GTC Paris sessions





.







About NVIDIA











NVIDIA





(NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.







For further information, contact:







Allie Courtney





NVIDIA Corporation





+1-408-706-8995









acourtney@nvidia.com









Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: together with Europe’s model builders and cloud providers, NVIDIA building an AI ecosystem where intelligence is developed and served locally to provide a foundation for Europe to thrive in the age of AI — transforming every industry across the region; the benefits, impact, performance, and availability of NVIDIA’s products, services, and technologies; expectations with respect to NVIDIA’s third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA’s reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA’s products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA’s existing product and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA’s products or NVIDIA’s partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA’s products or technologies when integrated into systems; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.





Many of the products and features described herein remain in various stages and will be offered on a when-and-if-available basis. The statements above are not intended to be, and should not be interpreted as a commitment, promise, or legal obligation, and the development, release, and timing of any features or functionalities described for our products is subject to change and remains at the sole discretion of NVIDIA. NVIDIA will have no liability for failure to deliver or delay in the delivery of any of the products, features or functions set forth herein.





© 2025 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, DGX Cloud Lepton, NVIDIA Nemotron and NVIDIA NIM are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5fb6261-43d3-4e35-ba55-37a8fbeca57c



.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.