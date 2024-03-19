NVIDIA (NVDA) to Transform AI Computing With Blackwell Platform

NVIDIA Corporation's NVDA relentless pursuit of accelerated computing has culminated in the launch of the highly anticipated Blackwell platform, marking a significant leap forward in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) computing.

Blackwell Platform to Revolutionize AI Computing

NVIDIA’s Blackwell platform promises to power a new era of computing by enabling organizations worldwide to build and deploy real-time generative AI models on an unprecedented scale. With a focus on efficiency, performance and scalability, Blackwell aims to address the evolving needs of industries ranging from data processing to generative AI.

Jensen Huang, the visionary founder and CEO of NVIDIA, expressed his enthusiasm for the transformative potential of Blackwell, stating, "Generative AI is the defining technology of our time. Blackwell is the engine to power this new industrial revolution." With six innovative technologies at its core, Blackwell is poised to unlock breakthroughs in data processing, engineering simulation, electronic design automation, computer-aided drug design, quantum computing and generative AI.

The Blackwell graphic processing unit (GPU) architecture incorporates several transformative technologies, each designed to accelerate computing performance and efficiency. One of the key features of Blackwell is its ability to deliver up to 25 times less cost and energy consumption compared to its predecessor, making it a game-changer for organizations seeking to maximize their computational resources while minimizing their environmental footprint.

Named in honor of David Harold Blackwell, a pioneering mathematician renowned for his contributions to game theory and statistics, the Blackwell architecture embodies NVIDIA's commitment to innovation and excellence. With its unparalleled computational power and efficiency, Blackwell is poised to revolutionize AI computing and fuel breakthroughs in scientific research, engineering, healthcare and more.

Technologies Integrated Into the Blackwell Platform

The Blackwell architecture integrates groundbreaking technologies, including the world's most powerful chip with 208 billion transistors. Manufactured using a custom-built 4NP TSMC process, Blackwell GPUs feature two-reticle limit GPU dies connected by a high-speed chip-to-chip link, enabling unprecedented computational power.

The Second-Generation Transformer Engine enhances micro-tensor scaling and dynamic range management, supporting double the compute and model sizes compared to previous generations. Leveraging Fifth-Generation NVLink, Blackwell delivers a bidirectional throughput of 1.8TB/s per GPU, facilitating seamless communication among multiple GPUs for accelerated performance.

The RAS Engine ensures maximum uptime and resiliency for mission-critical AI deployments, while Secure AI capabilities protect models and sensitive data without compromising performance. Additionally, the Decompression Engine accelerates database queries and data analytics, driving innovation across industries with unparalleled efficiency and scalability.

Tech Giants Adopting Blackwell Platform

NVIDIA revealed that leading cloud service providers, including Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud, Microsoft’s MSFT Azure and Oracle’s ORCL Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (“OCI”) have agreed to adopt the Blackwell platform.

In a different press release, NVIDIA stated that Alphabet’s Google Cloud has adopted its Grace Blackwell AI computing platform to enable the machine learning community with technology that accelerates their efforts to easily build, scale and manage generative AI applications. Microsoft agreed to adopt NVIDIA Blackwell Superchip across its Azure cloud computing services to accelerate customer and first-party AI offerings. Oracle is going to adopt NVIDIA Grace Blackwell across its OCI Supercluster and OCI Compute platforms.

The adoption of NVIDIA’s latest GPU architecture by leading cloud service providers ensures that Blackwell-based products and services will be widely available to organizations worldwide. Additionally, NVIDIA has collaborated with hardware manufacturers such as Cisco, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo and Supermicro. This will enable the seamless integration of Blackwell GPUs into a wide range of server platforms, ensuring maximum performance and scalability for AI workloads.

In conclusion, NVIDIA's Blackwell platform represents a transformative leap forward in AI computing, offering unmatched performance, efficiency and scalability for organizations seeking to harness the power of AI. With its groundbreaking technologies and strategic partnerships, Blackwell is poised to drive innovation and unlock new possibilities across industries, propelling the world into a new era of computational excellence.

Currently, NVIDIA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Microsoft has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Alphabet and Oracle each carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

