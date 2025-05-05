Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Nvidia (NVDA) standing at $113.82, reflecting a -0.59% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 21.41% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nvidia in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 28, 2025. On that day, Nvidia is projected to report earnings of $0.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.26%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $42.71 billion, indicating a 63.99% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.29 per share and a revenue of $194.17 billion, representing changes of +43.48% and +48.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Nvidia. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.13% downward. Nvidia is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nvidia has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.69 right now. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.69 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that NVDA has a PEG ratio of 1.08. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

