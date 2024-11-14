Nvidia (NVDA) Set to Transform Robotics with Jetson Thor in 2025

Nvidia (NVDA) is set to transform the robotics industry with its upcoming Jetson Thor computers. According to the Wall Street Journal, this powerful computing platform is expected to hit the market in the first half of 2025.

Jetson Thor is the newest model in Nvidia’s Jetson platform, which consists of compact computers made for AI applications. Unlike its predecessors, Jetson Thor is specifically designed for robotics. Investors should note that Nvidia aims to strengthen its presence in the robotics market by offering this platform to robot manufacturers, much like how Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google provides the Android platform to smartphone makers.

It’s important to highlight that NVDA has collaborated with several robotics firms like Tesla (TSLA), Siemens (DE:SIE), and Universal Robots to drive the development of these advanced robots.

Growing Humanoid Robot Market

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global humanoid robot market is expected to grow from $3.28 billion in 2024 to $66 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 45.5%. This surge is led by the increasing use of robots in healthcare, retail, and manufacturing sectors to perform automated tasks, make human interactions, and drive operational efficiencies.

This optimistic forecast supports Nvidia’s upcoming computers and can help the company strengthen its position in the humanoid robot market.

Is NVDA a Good Buy Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on NVDA stock based on 39 Buys and three Holds assigned in the past three months. At $157.82, the average Nvidia price target implies a 7.9% upside potential. Shares of the company have gained over 195% year-to-date.

