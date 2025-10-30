Nvidia (NVDA) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $202.81, marking a -2.04% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.99%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.58%.

Shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence have appreciated by 10.57% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.77%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nvidia in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 19, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.23, signifying a 51.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $54.55 billion, showing a 55.49% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.46 per share and revenue of $204.8 billion, which would represent changes of +49.16% and +56.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% higher. Nvidia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Nvidia is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 46.44. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 44.5.

We can also see that NVDA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Semiconductor - General industry was having an average PEG ratio of 4.31.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NVDA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

