Is NVIDIA (NVDA) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Nvidia (NVDA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Nvidia is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 609 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Nvidia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, NVDA has gained about 2.7% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -2.2%. This shows that Nvidia is outperforming its peers so far this year.

IPG Photonics (IPGP) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 88%.

The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics' current year EPS has increased 19.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Nvidia belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.2% so far this year, meaning that NVDA is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, IPG Photonics falls under the Lasers Systems and Components industry. Currently, this industry has 1 stocks and is ranked #1. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +87.6%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Nvidia and IPG Photonics as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

