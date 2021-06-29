NVIDIA (NVDA) Makes Key Advancements with AI-on-5G Platform

On the first day of the Mobile World Congress event being held in Barcelona, NVIDIA NVDA made key announcements for the benefit of the 5G ecosystem and expansion of its AI-on-5G platform.



NVIDIA announced that it is collaborating with Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud to build an AI-on-5G Innovation Lab as part of their joint vision to accelerate the development of smart cities and smart factories. The companies will start developing the project in the second half of 2021.



The lab will help technology partners access Google Cloud’s Anthos and NVIDIA’s accelerated computing hardware and software platforms, and work on solutions that will aid the development of advanced 5G and AI applications.

This partnership announcement comes at the heels of another similar announcement made by NVIDIA in April about partnering with Fujitsu, Mavenir, Radisys and Wind River to develop solutions for the former’s AI-on-5G platform. Moreover, Google Cloud’s efforts to extend the Anthos platform to the network edge are enabling telecom players to rapidly deliver new solutions at the 5G edge.



NVIDIA’s GPUs are rapidly benefiting from the proliferation of AI. The company is engaged with a number of organizations, including the top cloud server companies like Amazon AMZN, Baidu BIDU and Facebook FB, which are infusing AI in various applications. NVIDIA has also partnered with the industry biggies — IBM, Microsoft and SAP — in order to bring AI to enterprise users’ tables.



Additionally, NVIDIA said that it will support Arm-based CPUs in its Aerial A100 AI-on-5G platform. These NVIDIA-Certified Systems will help OEMs build and deploy self-hosted vRAN that integrates AI and 5G capabilities across tech companies.



Ronnie Vasishta, senior vice president of Telecom, NVIDIA, said, “We’re bringing together two worlds — AI of computing and 5G of telecommunications — to create a software-defined platform for AI on 5G. Now supporting Arm, our growing Aerial platform is accelerating AI-on-5G everywhere.”



