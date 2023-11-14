NVIDIA (NVDA) Introduces Most Powerful HGX H200 GPU Chip

NVIDIA NVDA recently unveiled its most powerful graphics processing unit (GPU), NVIDIA HGX H200. Based on its Hopper architecture, this newly introduced GPU chip will be able to manage extensive data volumes crucial for generative artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing tasks.

The NVIDIA H200 builds upon its predecessor, the NVIDIA H100, which was launched in early 2022. The H200 represents a significant leap in large-scale AI and HPC workloads compared with the prior generation, as it is the first GPU to offer HBM3e. This technology doubles the H200’s bandwidth capacity, enabling it to deliver 141GB of memory at 4.8 terabytes per second.

The specifications of the H200 GPU include NVIDIA NVLink and NVSwitch high-speed interconnects, an eight-way HGX H200 and HBM3e. While NVLink and NVSwitch improve performance, the eight-way HGX H200 enhances high-bandwidth memory capabilities. Together, NVLink, HGX H200, HBM3e and the GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip provide a unified module designed for handling large-scale HPC and AI applications.

NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

The H200 GPUs are compatible with both the software and hardware of the current HGX H100 systems. The GPUs are adaptable to various configurations and suited for all kinds of data centers, such as on-premises, cloud-based, hybrid and edge setups. NVIDIA plans to roll out the H200 in the second quarter of 2024 through major manufacturers.

Industry leaders, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, will lead the way in launching H200-based instances next year. NVIDIA's extensive network of partner server manufacturers, including ASUS, Dell Technologies, GIGABYTE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo, Supermicro and Wistron, will have the opportunity to upgrade their current systems with the H200.

NVDA is experiencing strong traction for its HGX platform from Data Centers, cloud service providers and major Internet companies like Google Cloud, Meta, Azure and Amazon Web Services, all adopting HGX systems based on Hopper and Ampere architecture Tensor core GPUs.

The company anticipates continued robust growth in this sector, primarily propelled by the artificial intelligence revolution, accelerated computing and the widespread upgrade of data centers.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, NVIDIA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of NVDA have gained 232.7% year to date.

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are Datadog DDOG, NetEase NTES and Hewlett Packard HPE, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Datadog's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to 35 cents per share in the past seven days. For 2023, earnings estimates have increased by 3 cents to $1.35 per share in the past seven days.

DDOG’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 28.6%. Shares of Datadog have declined 41.8% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NetEase's third-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 9 cents to $1.65 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have increased by 42 cents to $6.96 per share in the past 30 days.

NTES' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 24.54%. Shares of NTES have gained 58.5% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hewlett Packard's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has remained unchanged for the past 60 days at 50 cents per share. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have been revised a penny downward to $2.13 per share in the past 30 days.

HPE’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 9.58%. Shares of HPE have inched up 0.3% year to date.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.