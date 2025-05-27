Nvidia (NVDA) Earnings Spark Defensive Moves in Semiconductor ETF Options

Traders are increasingly positioning themselves defensively in semiconductor ETFs, bracing for potential volatility ahead of Nvidia’s (NVDA) critical earnings announcement. Notably, put-option trading on the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) has surged to its most cautious level in ten months, signaling heightened market apprehension about possible sector-wide disruptions linked to Nvidia's performance.





Nvidia, a heavyweight in both the semiconductor sector and artificial intelligence chips, constitutes roughly 20% of SMH’s assets, amplifying its influence on investor sentiment. Recent defensive trades underscore fears that disappointing results or outlook from Nvidia could unsettle the broader chip industry, reversing recent market gains.





Market Overview:





Spike in defensive put-option trading on the VanEck Semiconductor ETF.



Nvidia’s upcoming earnings seen as a pivotal market-moving event.



Investors cautious about broader semiconductor volatility.



Key Points:



Defensive options ratio at highest level in 10 months.



Nvidia options trading mixed, suggesting uncertainty on earnings impact.



Put-option buying reflects elevated sector-wide risk perceptions.



Looking Ahead:



Nvidia earnings expected to significantly influence semiconductor market sentiment.



Short-term volatility likely depending on Nvidia’s guidance and commentary.



Continued caution in semiconductor ETFs expected post-earnings.



Bull Case:



Despite broader semiconductor ETF caution, options activity directly on Nvidia is more mixed, with some traders selling options to capitalize on high volatility premiums, suggesting they don't anticipate a severely negative reaction for Nvidia itself.



Nvidia has a strong history of earnings surprises and is a leader in the booming AI sector; strong results and positive guidance could significantly lift both the stock and semiconductor ETFs like SMH.



Analysts maintain positive long-term outlooks for Nvidia, citing its leadership in AI infrastructure and continued demand, with some setting high price targets.



Historically, Nvidia's stock has experienced significant post-earnings gains, sometimes outweighing the losses, rewarding long-term investors.



If Nvidia reports strong Q2 guidance, particularly driven by Middle East deals or other growth areas, chip-heavy ETFs could see a significant rally.



The demand for AI infrastructure remains robust, and Nvidia is at the forefront, with new chip launches like Blackwell expected to drive continued growth.



Bear Case:



A significant surge in defensive put-option trading on the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), reaching its most cautious level in ten months, signals heightened investor apprehension about potential sector-wide volatility following Nvidia's earnings.



Nvidia constitutes about 20% of SMH's assets, meaning any disappointing results or outlook from the AI chipmaker could heavily drag down the ETF and the broader semiconductor industry.



New U.S. government restrictions on chip exports to China, affecting Nvidia's tailored H20 chip, have led to a substantial $5.5 billion inventory write-down for Nvidia, which could negatively impact future earnings and gross margins.



Analysts anticipate a notable slowdown in Nvidia's revenue growth rate compared to the previous year's hyper-growth, and some forecast a potential EPS miss.



Ahead of earnings, Nvidia was one of only two stocks among Interactive Brokers' top 25 most active securities where clients were net sellers, indicating a degree of caution even after a strong stock performance.



The broader tech sector, including the "Magnificent Seven," has shown mixed performance in 2025, suggesting a more discerning market environment where high expectations for companies like Nvidia carry significant risk.



Historically, Nvidia's stock has exhibited considerable post-earnings volatility, including sharp single-session declines, making it a risky event for short-term traders.



While broader ETF trading indicates strong caution, Nvidia-specific options reflect a more balanced sentiment, with some traders capitalizing on elevated volatility premiums rather than strictly hedging against declines. This nuanced approach suggests a more moderate investor expectation, anticipating limited immediate downside in Nvidia shares.With Nvidia’s earnings marking the end of the reporting cycle for major tech firms, its results will set the stage for semiconductor market dynamics moving forward. Investors remain on high alert, ready to recalibrate their strategies based on Nvidia's signals regarding demand trends, AI-driven growth, and broader market conditions.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

