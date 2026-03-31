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NVIDIA, Marvell Technology Announce Partnership; NVIDIA Invests In Marvell

March 31, 2026 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA (NVDA) and Marvell Technology (MRVL) announced a strategic partnership to connect Marvell to the NVIDIA AI factory and AI-RAN ecosystem through NVIDIA NVLink Fusion, offering customers building on NVIDIA architectures choice and flexibility in developing next-generation infrastructure. The companies will also collaborate on silicon photonics technology. Also, NVIDIA has invested $2 billion in Marvell.

The companies will partner to transform telecommunication network into AI infrastructure with NVIDIA Aerial AI-RAN for 5G/6G, and advance world-class networking for AI, including advanced optical interconnect solutions and silicon photonics technology.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Marvell shares are up 8.3 percent to $95.09.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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