Nvidia Is Making a Massive $26 Billion Bet on the Future of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Key Points

Nvidia plans to invest heavily in developing open-source AI models over the next five years.

The company developed the CUDA platform, a library of software tools designed to optimize the performance of its GPUs. Nvidia could employ a similar strategy with open-source models.

This could help pave the road for Nvidia's future success by creating models tuned to its hardware.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

For many investors, when the discussion turns to artificial intelligence (AI), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the first topic of conversation. The company pioneered the graphics processing units (GPUs) that revolutionized gaming with the introduction of parallel computing. This groundbreaking approach divided large computational tasks across multiple processors (or cores), dramatically reducing the time needed to complete the task. It turned out that parallel processing worked equally well on the large datasets necessary to facilitate AI.

Nvidia has ridden the AI revolution to new heights, helping it become the world's most valuable publicly traded company, with a market cap of $4.5 trillion.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Management is looking ahead, and Nvidia is planning a big bet on the future of AI.

A $26 billion bet

Over the next five years, Nvidia plans to invest $26 billion to develop open-source AI models, according to a report that first appeared in Wired and later confirmed by Nvidia executives. By delving further into the software side of AI, Nvidia would be better positioned to develop, test, and scale next-generation AI models and systems aligned with its industry-leading AI chips.

The attraction of open-source models is simple: they are free and available to anyone who wants to use them, and give researchers, data scientists, and start-ups a jumping-off point to modify and build AI systems tailored to their own needs.

Many of the foremost models in the U.S. are proprietary and not accessible to the general public. For example, OpenAI's flagship GPT-5.4, Alphabet's Google Gemini 3.1 Pro, and Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.6 are premium models that generally require a paid subscription or cloud access to use.

The result is that many researchers and data scientists are building their AI systems on top of open-source models, and many of the freely available models were developed in China. If Nvidia were to develop its own open-source models, it could sync them to perform better with its hardware, providing a more unified experience.

Keen competitive advantage

Beyond the company's chip prowess, Nvidia has built a wide moat around its hardware through its Compute Unified Device Architecture (CUDA) programming platform and software architecture. CUDA is a suite of programming tools that helps developers optimize GPU performance. Nvidia boasts more than 400 libraries that help users "build, optimize, deploy, and scale applications across PCs, workstations, the cloud, and supercomputers using the CUDA platform."

These programming hacks help developers, data scientists, and other users harness the computational horsepower of the GPU, creating a durable competitive advantage as high switching costs keep users locked into its ecosystem.

If Nvidia offered its own open-source AI models tuned to its GPUs, this advantage would be increased by an order of magnitude.

Paving the road to future success

Until now, Nvidia has relied primarily on its chipmaking expertise to power its blistering results, which have been nothing short of astonishing over the past few years. Since the dawn of the AI revolution in early 2023, its revenue has grown more than 1,000%, from $6 billion to $68 billion. At the same time, its net income has soared 2,940%, from $1.4 billion to $43 billion. This, in turn, has pushed its stock price up 1,170%.

However, as competition heats up and AI models become more fragmented, this strategy could help keep Nvidia at the cutting edge of AI development for years to come.

Despite its impressive run in recent years, Nvidia is still attractively priced. The stock is currently trading for less than 38 times earnings, a significant markdown compared to its five-year average multiple of 74. This gives astute investors the opportunity to pick up shares at a discount, even as Nvidia paves the road to future success.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $522,791!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,132,678!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 952% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 12, 2026.

Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.