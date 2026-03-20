Nvidia Made Millionaires. This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Be Next.

Key Points

SoundHound AI is a leader in conversational AI technology.

The company is putting up tremendous growth in a potential $140 billion market.

There are numerous reasons for optimism, though SoundHound AI must tread carefully around its big tech competitors.

10 stocks we like better than SoundHound AI ›

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Could SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) eventually follow Nvidia's path and turn modest sums into generational wealth? Investing in home run stocks is always risky, but here's why SoundHound AI stock shows enough promise to consider taking a swing at.

Proven technology, stellar execution, and a long growth runway

SoundHound AI specializes in voice and conversational AI technology. It developed its technology over about 20 years, initially commercializing it in the automotive and restaurant business, and has expanded into other markets, ranging from customer service to smart devices.

The company competes with Amazon and Alphabet in a market it estimates at $140 billion. It will white-label its tech for customers and doesn't demand control over user data, which has made SoundHound AI an appealing partner and is driving significant revenue growth.

Through organic growth and acquisitions, SoundHound AI has increased its revenue from approximately $21.2 million in 2021 to $168.9 million in 2025. Management is guiding for $225 million to $260 million in 2026, roughly 54% growth at the high end.

SoundHound AI's small size could produce big returns

It's often easier for stocks to deliver life-changing returns when companies start small. SoundHound AI currently has a market cap of just $3 billion, leaving plenty of room for the business and stock to grow in a massive addressable market. Even an eventual $30 billion market cap is a tenfold return for the stock.

SoundHound AI also has healthy financials, with $248.5 million in cash against under $3 million in debt. It should have enough cash to fund the business for the next two years, based on its cash burn over the past four quarters. For investors to get the most out of the stock, SoundHound AI must avoid issuing large amounts of stock to raise cash, as this would dilute existing shareholders.

So, what are the risks?

SoundHound AI is tiny compared to some of its big-tech competitors. Amazon and Alphabet focus on far more than conversational AI, but could come after SoundHound AI if it continues to grow as it has. The company must also turn profitable to ultimately realize its full investment potential.

If it can continue on its current growth trajectory and at least generate positive free cash flow in the next few years, so that it doesn't need to issue as much stock, SoundHound AI could be a huge long-term winner, perhaps even a life-changing stock.

Should you buy stock in SoundHound AI right now?

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Justin Pope has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.