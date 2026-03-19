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NVIDIA Launches Vera CPU For Agentic AI Workloads

March 19, 2026 — 06:04 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has introduced its new Vera CPU, describing it as the first processor built specifically for agentic artificial intelligence and reinforcement learning, with performance that is 50 percent faster and twice as efficient as traditional rack-scale CPUs.

The new processor features 88 custom-designed NVIDIA Olympus cores and delivers up to 1.2 terabytes per second of memory bandwidth using LPDDR5X memory, while supporting high AI throughput for workloads such as coding assistants, orchestration services, analytics pipelines and reinforcement learning systems.

Jensen Huang said Vera arrives at a critical point for AI infrastructure as systems increasingly shift toward reasoning-based and autonomous AI applications, adding that CPUs are now central to driving large-scale AI performance rather than simply supporting models.

NVIDIA said leading cloud and hyperscale customers planning deployments include Alibaba Cloud, Meta Platforms, Oracle, ByteDance and CoreWeave, while manufacturing partners include Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo and Supermicro.

The company also unveiled a Vera CPU rack integrating 256 liquid-cooled processors capable of supporting more than 22,500 concurrent CPU environments, designed for large-scale AI factory deployments.

NVIDIA said Vera is already in full production and will be available from partners in the second half of 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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