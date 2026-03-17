Nvidia Just Reported $68 Billion in Revenue. Here's Why It Matters.

Key Points

Nvidia's $68 billion in quarterly revenue represented 73% year-over-year growth.

Oracle's latest update eased concerns over a slowdown in AI spending.

That bodes well for Nvidia and its stock valuation.

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The market let out a collective sigh of relief when Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced earnings late last month. Concerns about spending cuts on artificial intelligence (AI) products were dispelled when the company reported that revenue grew 73% year over year to $68 billion in fiscal Q4. Evidence has continued to indicate that the AI infrastructure spending fueling that revenue growth will continue.

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Database software technology company Oracle has become the face of concern surrounding overspending and a potential bursting of the spending bubble. Its latest update signals that Nvidia's revenue growth prospects remain solid.

When $4.5 trillion is cheap

Nvidia's market cap first crossed the $1 trillion mark less than three years ago. The stock has more than quadrupled since then, bringing it to its recent $4.5 trillion valuation. For some investors, that might have just seemed to be too high, too fast. But that's exactly why Nvidia's $68 billion in Q4 revenue matters.

That 73% year-over-year revenue growth wasn't a fluke. In fact, Nvidia's quarterly revenue growth has actually outpaced its stock price rise over the last three years.

Investors should expect that growth to continue. Oracle's recent strong guidance for sales and capital investment growth is one signal. Nvidia anticipates quarterly sales will rise to $78 billion in the current quarter. That would represent 77% year-over-year growth. Accelerating sales can continue, too, if the AI spending announced by large tech companies materializes. That makes Nvidia stock still look inexpensive.

Continuous improvements

Nvidia isn't just relying on selling its existing hardware and software. The company continues to innovate. As recently as this week, it unveiled a new open-weight model "designed to run complex agentic AI systems at scale." By releasing the trained parameters (weights) of an AI model publicly, Nvidia is working to grow its AI ecosystem, uphold its leadership in GPU hardware, and transition from being a component supplier to becoming a comprehensive AI platform.

Investors are still excited about AI's potential, too. That optimism has a majority of retail investors planning to continue investing in stocks, according to recent research from The Motley Fool. It stands to reason that Nvidia stock will be a focus as it becomes the leader in more than just hardware.

An entire AI platform is what CEO Jensen Huang envisions for his company. He recently described it as a "five-layer stack" of energy, chips, infrastructure, models, and applications. Nvidia is innovating throughout that stack. Investors should expect more new products to come, making Nvidia still a great stock to buy now.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

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Howard Smith has positions in Nvidia and has the following options: short April 2026 $180 calls on Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.