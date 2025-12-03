Nvidia Just Piled $2 Billion Into This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Designer. Should Investors Follow Suit?

Key Points

Nvidia announced the latest in a string of AI-centric collabortions and investments.

The company is pouring $2 billion into electronic design automation (EDA) specialist Synopsys.

While Nvidia's involvement certainly ups the ante, it's important to take a step back and look at the big picture.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution just turned three, marked by the release of ChatGPT on Nov. 30, 2022. This sparked a paradigm shift in technology and sent us hurdling toward the future. As the pioneer of the graphics processing units (GPUs) that underpin the technology, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become a bellwether for the AI industry. Each of the company's moves is scrutinized by investors looking for an edge.

Since the dawn of AI, Nvidia has given investors plenty to consider, investing billions of dollars into six AI-centric companies, as well as making sizable deals with several others.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Just this week, the company announced another strategic investment, this time in Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS), one of the leaders in chip design. Let's take a look at Nvidia's latest move and whether investors should follow suit.

Strategic partnership and investment

In a joint press release that dropped on Monday, the pair announced a "multiyear collaboration" focused on expanding the reach of Nvidia's widely used Compute Unified Device Architecture (CUDA), a library of software tools designed to help developers harness the raw computational horsepower of Nvidia's GPUs. Beyond CUDA, the agreement spans agentic AI, physical AI, and Omniverse digital twins.

By combining Nvidia's AI expertise with Synopsys' "market-leading engineering solutions" and chip design know-how, the pair plan to "deliver capabilities enabling [research and development] teams to design, simulate and verify intelligent products with greater precision, speed and at lower cost."

Nvidia also announced that it has purchased more than 4.8 million shares of Synopsys common stock worth roughly $2 billion.

The details are intriguing. Synopsys will use Nvidia's CUDA libraries to accelerate its electronic design automation (EDA) -- or chip design process. This involves various steps, including designing the chip and digitally verifying that the chip's physical layout can be manufactured successfully, using "molecular simulations, electromagnetic analysis, optical simulations, and more."

The pair will also work to develop the next generation of digital twins, or virtual representations of physical objects, which facilitate development in a variety of industries, including aerospace, energy, automotive, industrial, healthcare, and -- not surprisingly -- semiconductors.

By joining forces, Nvidia and Synopsys can deliver data center and cloud-ready GPU-accelerated engineering solutions.

The big picture

As intriguing as it is that Nvidia made a sizable purchase of Synopsys stock, it's worth taking a step back and looking at the bigger picture. Since the start of 2024, Nvidia and its venture capital arm -- NVentures -- have made 117 investments worth more than $62 billion, so the $2 billion stake in Synopsys would represent roughly 3% of its AI-centric holdings.

Furthermore, in September, Nvidia announced a $100 billion partnership with OpenAI, though the funds are contingent on OpenAI building and deploying 10 gigawatts of AI data centers built on Nvidia's GPUs. This goes to show that Nvidia's investments are spread broadly across the AI ecosystem -- so its investment in Synopsys isn't the vote of confidence it might appear at first glance.

A look at the company's recent results helps add color. For its fiscal 2025 third quarter (ended July 31), Synopsys reported results that fell short of expectations, sending the stock plunging 35%. Revenue of $1.74 billion climbed 14% year over year, while earnings per share (EPS) plunged 43% to $1.51. Management attributed the shortfall to its design intellectual property (IP), as revenue from the segment declined by 8%.

Perhaps more concerning to investors was that Synopsys slashed its fourth-quarter guidance to $2.25 billion, which not only missed Wall Street's expectations but was below management's previous outlook. Expenses related to closing the Ansys acquisition and Chinese export restrictions weighed on the company's results.

Finally, there's Synopsys' lofty valuation to consider. Even after its recent fall from grace, the stock sellf for 34 times earnings, a hefty price to pay for a company facing a host of challenges and is taking "a more conservative view" for the upcoming fourth quarter.

Over the long term, Synopsys may do just fine, but after taking a step back and looking at the big picture, I certainly wouldn't buy the stock just because Nvidia did.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $588,530!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,102,885!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,012% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Synopsys. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.