Nvidia Just Invested in this Quantum Computing Stock

Over the past year, Nvidia ( NVDA ) CEO Jensen Huang has dramatically shifted his view on quantum computing. Once framing the technology as a breakthrough for the distant future, Huang now believes commercialization may be much sooner. Reflecting that conviction, Nvidia has begun actively positioning itself in the quantum space, and this week the company appeared to double down. Reports indicate that Nvidia has invested in Quantinuum, a leading quantum computing startup majority-owned by Honeywell International ( HON ).

The move underscores how seriously Nvidia is treating quantum as a complementary technology to its dominance in AI. While Nvidia has been one of the market’s standout winners over the past two years, Honeywell has been a laggard. But with quantum computing stocks like IonQ ( IONQ ) and D-WAVE QUNATUM ( QBTS ) minting outsized returns in the last year, Honeywell’s stake in Quantinuum, now bolstered by Nvidia’s involvement, could provide an intriguing long-term catalyst.

For investors, this partnership highlights both the growing credibility of quantum computing and the strategic importance of keeping an eye on which public companies are quietly building exposure to the space.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Breakthroughs and Breakouts in Quantum Stocks

With its dominant role in the AI infrastructure buildout, Nvidia has proven its ability to anticipate major technological inflection points. Its recent pivot toward quantum computing should pique investors’ attention.

Quantinuum is one of the world’s largest integrated quantum computing companies. Formed in 2021 as a joint venture between Honeywell Internationaland Cambridge Quantum, Quantinuum develops both quantum hardware and software, giving it a vertically integrated approach that differentiates it from most pure-play competitors. Honeywell remains the majority owner, and Nvidia’s recent investment only adds credibility to Quantinuum’s role as a frontrunner in the race to commercialize quantum technology.

Meanwhile, publicly traded quantum stocks like IonQ and D-Wave Quantum have already demonstrated the sector’s explosive potential, with shares surging on breakthroughs in hardware and unexpected early use cases. IonQ has shown progress in developing trapped-ion quantum systems with applications in machine learning, while D-Wave has gained traction with quantum annealing for optimization problems — practical solutions that have materialized well before many expected.

As IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, and others highlight the opportunity set in quantum, it’s no surprise that major players like Honeywell and now Nvidia are working to secure their own foothold. With heavyweight backing and a unique full-stack approach, Quantinuum could be one of the most important names to watch in the next leg of the quantum race.

Which Quantum Stocks Should Investors Buy?

As a burgeoning industry, with a growing number of investment options, Honeywell offers a unique and potentially attractive investment opportunity. It is a diversified and secure business, which could improve synergies with quantum down the line. Meanwhile, IonQ and D-Wave offer higher-risk, higher-reward exposure as pure plays.

Nvidia’s move not only validates the technology but may also signal growing institutional interest. For investors, building a small allocation to these names could be a way to get in early on what may become the next transformational tech cycle.

At the same time, investors should recognize that quantum computing is still in its early commercialization phase, with revenues modest compared to AI or cloud computing. Volatility is likely, and timelines for practical adoption remain uncertain. That said, Nvidia’s entry into the space provides an important signal: when the leading name in AI infrastructure begins allocating capital to quantum, it suggests the technology is moving closer to mainstream relevance, and that patient investors could be rewarded for getting in early.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.