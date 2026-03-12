NVIDIA Invests $2B in Nebius: Time to Add NBIS to Your Portfolio?

Shares of artificial Intelligence infrastructure company Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ: NBIS) surged over 16% on March 11 after NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced a $2 billion investment in the company. The move didn't just send the stock sharply higher; it also triggered a breakout from a lengthy consolidation on the higher timeframe. This price action signals that this could be the catalyst that ignites the next leg higher for the stock. With analyst and institutional sentiment overwhelmingly bullish and one of the world's most powerful companies in its corner, should investors be adding NBIS to their portfolios?

NVIDIA Invests $2 Billion in Nebius

On Wednesday morning, NVIDIA announced a $2 billion investment in Nebius as part of a strategic partnership to expand AI-focused infrastructure. The goal is to accelerate Nebius's development of hyperscale AI cloud services using NVIDIA's latest computing platforms.

As Jensen Huang put it, the two companies are "scaling the cloud to meet the surging global demand for intelligence."

Under the agreement, Nebius plans to deploy more than 5 gigawatts of NVIDIA systems by the end of 2030, integrating Rubin GPUs, Vera CPUs, and BlueField storage systems. The partnership also extends to broader AI infrastructure buildout, covering factory design, deployment, fleet management optimization, and inference capabilities.

Despite the surge that followed the announcement, NBIS remains more than 20% below October record highs. But the market's reaction to the NVIDIA investment makes one thing clear. This partnership is already reshaping the short-term sentiment around the stock, and it could be exactly what's needed to reignite momentum.

Analysts and Institutions Are Overwhelmingly Bullish

Having NVIDIA in your corner is a powerful endorsement, but the broader investment community was already on board. Analysts currently hold a consensus Moderate Buy rating on NBIS, with 9 of 11 covering analysts rating the stock a Buy. The consensus price target sits at $143.22, implying more than 30% upside from current levels.

Institutional conviction tells a similar story. Over the past 12 months, 561 institutional buyers have been recorded, driving $5.74 billion in inflows, compared with 165 sellers, who accounted for $2.24 billion in outflows. Institutional ownership currently stands at 22% and has been climbing steadily, reflecting growing confidence in Nebius's long-term positioning.

Demand Is Accelerating, and the Chart Reflects It

In its most recent earnings report, Nebius said that active power reached 170MW, well ahead of the previously guided 100MW. Year-end annual recurring revenue climbed to $1.25 billion, up 127% quarter over quarter. Management also reiterated its ambitious 2026 ARR target of $7 billion to $9 billion, reflecting genuine confidence in demand visibility. And the market shares in that confidence, with NBIS gaining over 340% over the past year.

Revenue guidance for 2026 was set at $3 billion to $3.4 billion, with management framing it as a deliberately prudent approach. The company reiterated its year-end connected power target of 800MW to 1GW and raised its contracted power guidance from over 2.5GW to more than 3GW. Perhaps most telling: enterprise and AI-native customers continue to outpace available supply, with Nebius selling future capacity well in advance of deployment.

The NVIDIA partnership only strengthens this dynamic, deepening access to next-generation hardware and validating Nebius as a serious player in the hyperscale AI infrastructure race. On the chart, NBIS has taken out short-term resistance and broken out of its extended consolidation. If the stock can hold above the $100–$110 range, it could mark the beginning of a fresh uptrend and a compelling entry point for investors who've been waiting on the sidelines.

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