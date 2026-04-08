NVIDIA Invests $2B in Marvell: What It Means for Both Stocks

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has announced a slew of multi-billion dollar investments in key artificial intelligence (AI) companies over recent months, and just made its latest splash. Big Green recently announced a $2 billion investment in custom AI chip developer Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL). This comes right on the heels of its $2 billion investments in Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) and Coherent (NYSE: COHR).

The strategic implication of this deal matters just as much, if not more, than the investment itself. For Marvell, the company looks poised to become more deeply integrated within NVIDIA’s network of customers, and markets are taking notice. Additionally, NVIDIA will be able to offer its customers more optionality as the data center buildout progresses.

NVIDIA and Marvell: Understanding NVLink Fusion

Upon the announcement of the deal, Marvell shares shot up by 13% and rose another 7.7% the next day. Overall, Marvell shares have now gained nearly 30% in 2026. The announcement has several important aspects to consider.

First off, NVIDIA is deepening its relationship with Marvell within its NVLink Fusion ecosystem. NVLink is NVIDIA’s proprietary scale-up networking system. Scale-up refers to connecting computing components within a rack rather than between racks.

NVLink Fusion essentially allows customers to connect non-NVIDIA components to NVIDIA components within the same rack. Thus, customers can mix and match technologies from different vendors when they make a purchase. However, each platform does need to have at least one NVIDIA component.

NVLink Fusion is in opposition to the UALink consortium, of which NVIDIA is not a member. Key NVIDIA competitors like Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) back UALink. Companies in this group have the same goal as NVIDIA does for NVLink Fusion: to allow customers to easily connect their devices together within racks.

Overall, UALink's goal is to reduce NVIDIA’s power by providing an alternative to NVLink Fusion. One of the key benefits to data center operators, the buyers of AI chips, is avoiding vendor lock-in. By being able to source components from a wide range of companies, there is greater competitive pressure, and thus more room to negotiate. Meanwhile, building AI infrastructure solely on NVLink grants NVIDIA massive bargaining power.

Notably, Marvell has been a member of both NVLink and UALink, one of the few major chip companies that can make this claim. Now, NVIDIA is more formally recognizing Marvell’s place within NVLink, potentially expanding its ability to win customers. Meanwhile, Marvell strengthens its standing in the AI market.

Marvell Takes Pole Position Within the NVLink Ecosystem

From Marvell’s perspective, the deal has significant benefits. Even though Marvell was already a part of NVLink Fusion, the company’s place within this ecosystem is now elevated. Not all companies in NVLink Fusion have received a multi-billion-dollar investment from NVIDIA or their own dedicated announcement.

These factors suggest that NVIDIA is particularly confident in Marvell’s solutions and that it will put in more effort to sell them to customers. NVIDIA now has 2 billion more reasons to do just that. This is particularly noteworthy, as MediaTek and Alchip Technologies are also in NVLink Fusion, and compete with Marvell in custom silicon.

In fact, Alchip has been the source of considerable volatility in Marvell shares over the recent past. This comes as some investors believed that the firm would siphon off much of the custom chip business that Marvell has built with Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN). However, Marvell’s last earnings report helped to significantly quell these fears. Additionally, Marvell will add $2 billion to its balance sheet. That is very significant, as the company ended last quarter with cash and equivalents of just $2.64 billion, adding meaningful financial flexibility.

The announcement also outlines new products outside of custom silicon that NVIDIA and Marvell will collaborate on. This includes scale-up networking components, optical interconnect solutions, and silicon photonics. This comes just two months after Marvell completed its acquisition of Celestial AI, which it calls a “pioneer in optical interconnect technology for scale-up connectivity.”

Expanding the language of the partnership to include these very products suggests that NVLink Fusion could offer a significant pathway to grow this recently acquired business. Overall, between the $2 billion investment, the dedicated announcement, and the expanded partnership scope, Marvell now looks like the custom silicon provider of choice within NVLink Fusion.

NVIDIA Extends a Carrot to Customers

For NVIDIA, the company is making it clearer to customers that its technology and Marvell’s can integrate seamlessly. This could influence future customers who want to use both products to do so on NVLink. As a result, the firm could see revenue benefits by getting in on deals it otherwise might not have participated in. This logic extends to customers interested in Marvell’s optical interconnect and scale-up solutions.

While NVIDIA does not need Marvell to succeed, increasing its ability to extract value out of the AI ecosystem adds incremental upside to its outlook.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.