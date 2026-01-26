NVIDIA Invests $2 Bln To Accelerate AI Factory Buildout With CoreWeave

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) have announced an expanded partnership to accelerate the buildout of over 5 gigawatts of AI factories by 2030. This move aims to support the global-scale adoption of artificial intelligence.

As part of the collaboration, Nvidia has invested $2 billion in CoreWeave's Class A common stock at a price of $87.20 per share. The company stated that the investment signals its confidence in CoreWeave's growth strategy and its AI-focused cloud platform, built on Nvidia's infrastructure.

The companies will deepen their alignment across infrastructure, software, and platform development. This includes deploying multiple generations of Nvidia technology, such as the Nvidia Rubin platform, Nvidia Vera CPUs, and Nvidia BlueField storage systems, across CoreWeave's cloud.

Furthermore, Nvidia and CoreWeave intend to validate CoreWeave's AI-native software and reference architecture, including SUNK and CoreWeave Mission Control, to improve interoperability and potential inclusion within Nvidia's reference architectures.

Both firms cited the rapidly rising demand for AI compute as a key driver for the expanded agreement, underscoring the growing importance of artificial intelligence in various industries.

